Shobana Jeyasingh Dance Appoints Ghislaine Granger as its Executive Producer

Shobana Jeyasingh Dance has announced the appointment of Ghislaine Granger in the new leadership role of Executive Producer. Granger joins from Sadler’s Wells Theatre where she has been Senior Producer, Producing and Touring since 2012, working most recently on the theatre’s monumental production of Pina’s Bausch Rite of Spring.

Granger says: “My passion for dance, performing arts, theatre and interdisciplinary art forms has led me on a 25-year journey and I am delighted to now be joining Shobana Jeyasingh Dance as Executive Producer. It is an enormous privilege to work with Shobana who has established a reputation for creating bold and beautifully crafted work over three decades, in the UK and internationally, from conventional stages to site specific locations. I admire her thoughtful and articulate approach, and I look forward to working with her to excite and stimulate audiences’ expectations, extend the work’s reach, and present thought-provoking productions in the company’s ambitious next chapter.”

Jeyasingh says: “I and all at Shobana Jeyasingh Dance are delighted to welcome Ghislaine as Executive Producer. In these times of change and challenge to the arts we look forward to Ghislaine's expertise, experience and dedication to dance and performance playing a decisive role in the way we move forward."

Over her twelve years with Sadler’s Wells, Granger worked on projects including Crystal Pite’s Polaris which won an Olivier Award in 2015; Hussein Chalayan’s Gravity Fatigue, choreographed by Damien Jalet; Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s milonga; Royal Ballet Principal Natalia Osipova’s Pure Dance; and various programmes with Carlos Acosta and Acosta Danza. Before her time there she worked with Secret Cinema, Told by an Idiot and Fevered Sleep amongst others.



Shobana Jeyasingh has created more than 60 critically-acclaimed works for stage, screen and indoor and outdoor sites ranging from Palladian monasteries in Venice to contemporary fountains in London. She has collaborated with scientists, curators, composers, film makers, digital creatives, dancers and designers to make dynamic multi-disciplinary work that places the body centre stage in the dialogue of ideas. Productions have toured extensively in the UK and internationally, a number of her works have been included in the UK’s National Curriculum for Dance and her choreographic commissions include Rambert, Ballet Black, Company Wayne McGregor, the Venice Biennale, Beijing Modern Dance Academy, City Contemporary Dance Company Hong Kong and Opera National du Rhin.