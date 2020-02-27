Sheffield Theatres Launches Sunflower Lanyards Scheme

Sheffield Theatres has launched the Hidden Disability Sunflower Lanyard scheme across its buildings, to provide support to those who need it.

The scheme - which has been adopted largely in airports, railway services and retail stores - facilitates patrons picking up and wearing the lanyards as a way of symbolising that they may benefit from some additional assistance from both staff members, and other customers alike.

Dan Bates, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres, said: 'We're so proud to be implementing the Sunflower Lanyard scheme to ensure everyone can have the best possible experience when visiting our theatres. These lanyards will open up conversations between our staff teams and customers who might require additional support, and will enable us to continue learning how to make our buildings, our shows and our approach more accessible for everyone.

Sheffield Theatres supports the Hidden Disability Sunflower Lanyard, and pledges to keep the conversation surrounding hidden conditions going. For more information on Sunflower Lanyards at Sheffield Theatres, please email access@sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.





