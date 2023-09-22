Sheffield Theatres Appoints Nick Stevenson as Producer

Sheffield Theatres has announced the appointment of Nick Stevenson as Producer of Sheffield Theatres. Joining the team in September, Nick will work closely with Senior Management to lead the Production department and develop productions made in-house at Sheffield Theatres across the iconic Crucible Theatre and the intimate and flexible Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, as well as on tour.

Nick joins Sheffield Theatres from the Royal Shakespeare Company where he was Producer, producing a variety of work including new writing in The Other Place, Shakespeare plays in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and on national tour. Before joining the RSC, Nick was Producer at Theatr Clwyd in north Wales, where he led the Producing and Programming team. Nick was co-founder and Executive Producer of Junction 8 Theatre, which he set up with his sister Liz Stevenson to make exciting and bespoke theatre rooted in their hometown of Chorley in Lancashire. In addition, Nick is a trustee and sustainability champion for tutti frutti theatre company.

Tom Bird, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Nick to the team. Nick brings a fantastic wealth of experience from the RSC and Theatr Clwyd, and I know he will make such a positive impact towards Sheffield Theatres’ continuing ambition to create world class productions for our stages and beyond.”

On his appointment Nick Stevenson, said, “I’m delighted to be joining the team at Sheffield Theatres. Sheffield is a such an exciting and vibrant city which I’ve had a soft spot for since doing some work experience at Sheffield Theatres when I was first starting out. It played a big part in me pursuing a career in the arts and I can’t wait to be a part of the team here making work with and for the people in this lovely part of the world.”