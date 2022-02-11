Sheffield Theatres Announces New Dates for THE CONTINGENCY PLAN

Sheffield Theatres has released a statement announcing the date change for 'The Contingency Plan.'

Read below:

The Contingency Plan: On the Beach and Resilience, the extraordinary climate change double bill by Steve Waters will now be staged at Sheffield's Crucible theatre between Friday 14 October and Saturday 5 November 2022 (Press Day Fri 21 October 2022). The plays, directed by Caroline Steinbeis and Chelsea Walker, were originally scheduled for March, however our preparations for these productions have been disrupted due to the effect of the rise in Omicron at the beginning of the year.

It is so important to us to achieve our ambitions for this critical work, therefore we are delaying the opening until the autumn, which will enable us to realise the work of the brilliant freelancers creating these productions and give these vital shows the best platform for success.

Tickets to the rescheduled dates are now on sale and audiences who have already booked have been contacted.

The rest of our 50th Anniversary programming continues as planned, with Anna Karenina and Human Nurture currently in the Crucible and Studio theatres, and Far Gone in rehearsal.

