Sheffield Theatres Announces New Appointments To Senior Leadership Team

Today Sheffield Theatres announces the appointment of Bookey Oshin, formally Finance and Operations Director, as Deputy Chief Executive, as well as the expansion of its senior management team.

Oshin joined Sheffield Theatres in 2008 at the end of the redevelopment of the Crucible Theatre and has since led the provision of financial controls, business planning, HR and facilities management. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, and with an MBA from Sheffield Hallam University, Bookey is a non-executive director at South Yorkshire Housing Association, Whirlow Hall Farm Trust and Utopia Theatre. She is also a Guardian of the Sheffield Assay Office.

Oshin's new position comes as Sheffield Theatres announce additional changes to the senior management team. Joining Anthony Lau, Associate Artistic Director and John Tomlinson, Producer, are Andrea Ballantyne, HR Director, John Bates, Operations Director, Caroline Laurent, Customer Experience Director, and Rachel Nutland, Communications Director.

Dan Bates, Chief Executive said:

"I'm delighted to announce that Bookey Oshin joins Robert Hastie, Artistic Director, and I, to form the Executive Team leading Sheffield Theatres. Bookey has overseen the finances and business resources of the theatre for the last 13 years. As we emerge from the last 20 months, the period of closure and the re-opening of our buildings, we could not be more grateful for Bookey's astute and crucial leadership. As we plan our 50th year of making theatre at the Crucible and look ahead to the future, now is the time to make this strategic change and I am delighted to be working closer together with Bookey.

I'm also thrilled to welcome the new members of our senior management team. Coming out of the challenges of the last couple of years we have strengthened our team to ensure that the organisation successfully rebuilds and thrives."

Bookey Oshin, Deputy Chief Executive said:

"I'm excited to be taking on this new role and working alongside Dan Bates and Robert Hastie. This is an important time for Sheffield Theatres. A time for us to rebuild, ensure we remain robust and to fix our focus on the future. I'm looking forward to playing my part in leading this brilliant organisation as it goes from strength to strength."