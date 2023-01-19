Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sheffield Theatres Announces Cast For Eve Leigh's New Play WILDFIRE ROAD

Performances run Saturday 4 March - Saturday 18 March 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  
Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for their new Playhouse production: Eve Leigh's new play Wildfire Road, which will open on Saturday 4 March 2023.

Raj Bajaj (Tartuffe) will play the roles of Rohan, Kazuo and as cast; Siubhan Harrison (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) will play the role of Rina and as cast; Phoebe Naughton (The Wonderful World of Dissocia) will play the roles of Mariella and Ema and as cast; Robyn Sinclair (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe) will play the role of Ruby and as cast; Mark Weinman (Captain Amazing) will play the roles of Dave, Bryn and as cast; Zoe West (A Christmas Carol) will play the role of Naomi and as cast. All members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Wildfire Road.

Honeymooners, middle managers and spontaneous singletons settle after take-off to Tokyo. But this flight is no holiday as the plane has been hijacked.

As a wildfire burns below them, what's the hijacker's motive, and where will they land?

In Eve Leigh's red-hot new play, all is not what it seems.

Tickets for Wildfire Road are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.




