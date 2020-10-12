Sheffield Theatres Announce Casting For HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID TO ME

Here's What She Said to Me will be presented Friday 30 October – Saturday 14 November 2020.

Sheffield Theatres today announce the cast for Here's What She Said to Me by Oladipo Agboluaje with Kiké Brimah playing the role of Aramide, Estella Daniels as Omotola and Ayo-Dele Edwards as Agbeke.

Meet Agbeke, Omotola and Aramide, the three generations of proud African women connecting with each other across two continents, across time and space. Together they share their struggles, their joys, tragedies and broken dreams in order to find healing in the present.

Here's What She Said to Me combines drama with music, poetry and movement to tell a moving story of daughters and mothers in the world of migrations and shifting identities, braving life with an undying hope, optimism and resilience.

Director Mojisola Elufowoju said: "We are very excited to be bringing this bold production featuring three generations of Nigerian/British women to the Crucible stage in Sheffield. The staging is stripped back yet inventive. The three actors double up repeatedly in their roles to play over thirty-five characters.

'Here's What She Said To Me' has been a work in progress for about four years and when the Studio co-production with Sheffield Theatres earlier on in the year was cancelled due to COVID, we were very disappointed.

As it turned out, every cloud has a silver lining. The show is now happening on the Crucible stage and we are opening Sheffield Theatres Together Season. As much as this wasn't how we originally envisaged the show premiering, it is incredibly exciting. It would be good exposure for Utopia Theatre, a good opportunity to link our online audience to our live theatre work. And in terms of me as a director, I am excited to take on a space such as the Crucible, a space I have always aspired my work as a director to live on as part of my professional development. It is also an opportunity to share an incredible story that I believe will resonate with a diverse audience".

