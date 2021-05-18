Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sharon D Clarke and Roderick Williams OBE Will Join Pegasus Opera Company as Patrons

'Pegasus Opera Company's mission of putting diversity at the forefront is so important,' Clarke commented.

May. 18, 2021  

The board of trustees, staff and artists of Pegasus Opera are today announcing two new patrons for the company, celebrated artists Sharon D. Clarke MBE and Roderick Williams OBE.

Alison Buchanan, Artistic Director noted: "Pegasus stands for 'harmony in diversity' and through the generous commitment of time from our patrons we will continue to press for action in amplifying the voices of diverse artists and fill the stage with ever-more diverse talent. We warmly welcome Roderick and Sharon; the blend of artistic experiences from the top of the theatre and opera world they bring is compelling. As friends and collaborators of Pegasus, I am delighted to have these wonderful humans alongside my staff and trustees as the Company continues with the mission of our founder Lloyd Newton".

"I am so excited to become a part of Pegasus Opera in their effort to extend the reach of this glorious art form, supporting those from neglected communities through this music, and encouraging emerging talent from wherever it may be found. While it feels as though the conversation surrounding race and ethnicity in Western classical music has reached an important milestone, there is still a mountain of work to be done. I would like to be a part of that work and look forward to doing so as a patron of Pegasus Opera." - Roderick Williams OBE

"I am very proud to be a patron of Pegasus Opera Company who are trailblazers paving the way for diverse artists in opera. Having worked with the founder Lloyd Newton and the current Artistic Director Alison Buchanan many years ago, I am proud to see how Pegasus Opera has grown and the strides this company has made as they tirelessly advocate for equity in the arts.

Pegasus Opera Company's mission of putting diversity at the forefront is so important and as a performer myself I know how vital it is that we support these organizations. Pegasus Opera goes from strength to strength and I am thrilled to be a part of this." - Sharon D. Clarke MBE

Christina Christou, Head of Development, commented: "to have such luminaries join us at a moment when the currents of positive change are so tangible is perfectly in time with the plans we have for securing equity across the opera landscape. These individuals have strong voices in the entertainment industry and their formidable momentum will brings us ever-closer to a greater inclusivity. We are delighted embark on this journey with powerful advocates of such stature".


