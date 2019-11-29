Shappi Khorsandi Announces Spring UK Tour

Comedian, author and, most recently, idiot who agreed to be tortured on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, Shappi Khorsandi is a woman of many parts, but live comedy is where she's in her element. Following her 2019 tour, which included a sold-out 7 night run at Edinburgh's Fringe Festival, Shappi is delighted to be extending her tour in to 2020 with a further 12 dates announced between February and May next year.

Packed full of sharp-tongued gags and cultural observation, Skittish Warrior...Confessions of a Club Comic is Shappi's warts-and-all journey of the 90s comedy scene, breaking through on telly and letting it all slip away.

Tickets for these new dates are on sale now from www.seetickets.com or www.shappi.co.uk.

Throughout her comedy career Shappi has notched up numerous high profile television including; Live At The Apollo (BBC ONE), Mock The Week (BBC TWO), Channel 4's Comedy Gala At The O2 (Channel 4, 2010 - 2016), Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (BBC ONE), The Graham Norton Show (BBC ONE), Have I Got News For You (BBC ONE) and her own Comedy Store Special for Comedy Central. She also had the honour of being nominated at the prestigious British Comedy Awards in the Best Female Comic category up against fellow nominees Jo Brand and Sarah Millican. Shappi has also appeared as a panelist on ITV1's Loose Women and BBC ONE's Question Time.

In November 2017 Shappi took a hiatus from the stand-up stage and appeared in ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! where she was seen nightly on our TV screens sleeping in a hammock.

Shappi is also no stranger to radio and has previously hosted four series on BBC Radio 4 - two series of Shappi Talk and 2018's Homework and her most recent show Shappi Khorsandi Gets Organised which was broadcast in October 2019. She has also made regular appearances on BBC Radio 4's flagship shows Loose Ends, Front Row, Midweek and Today.

Shappi is a best-selling author of two warmly received books, having released A Beginners Guide to Acting English in 2009, followed by her fantastic debut novel Nina Is Not OK, published by Ebury in July 2016.

Last year, Shappi teamed up with comedians Jenny Eclair and Natalie Haynes to write a new musical comedy called Women in Power as part of Nuffield Southampton Theatres' latest season. Based on Greek classic The Assembly Women by Aristophanes, this ran throughout September 2018.

From 2015 - 2019, Shappi held the role of President of Humanists UK (previously the British Humanists Association).





