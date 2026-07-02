Shakespeare North Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse CEOs Elected to UK Theatre Board
Lisa Allen and Mark Da Vanzo join the board alongside re-elected members Julian Boast and Julia Potts.
Lisa Allen, CEO and Creative Director of Shakespeare North Playhouse, and Mark Da Vanzo, Chief Executive of Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, have been elected to the Board of UK Theatre.
Lisa Allen was appointed as CEO and Creative Director of Shakespeare North Playhouse in 2024. She was previously Head of Theatre, Programming and Producing and Head of Creative Development for HOME Manchester, where she delivered a new engagement strategy and community development plan for the organisation. Prior to HOME, Lisa was Artistic Director for Engagement at Bolton Octagon Theatre, Programme Producer for the National Association of Youth Theatres, and Associate Artistic Director for Burnley Youth Theatre.
Mark Da Vanzo became CEO of Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse in 2020, having been Managing Director since 2016. He was previously Deputy Chief Executive of Pitlochry Festival Theatre. He has also worked for Creative New Zealand (Arts Council of New Zealand) and the Walt Disney Company in London.
At the UK Theatre AGM, the following board members were also re-elected: Julian Boast, Chief Executive and Creative Director, Hall for Cornwall; Julia Potts, Business Director (UK Venues), Ambassador Theatre Group. Conrad Lynch (Freelance Producer); Anthony Lilley (Media and Theatre Producer); and Dafydd Rogers (Independent Producer) have completed their terms.
Lisa Allen said, “I am delighted to have been elected to the UK Theatre Board and look forward to championing a theatre sector which plays a vital role in the social and cultural life of communities across the UK.”
Mark Da Vanzo said, "I'm honoured to join the Board of UK Theatre at such an important time. Over my career to date, I have firmly believed that theatre is a vital artistic and civic force, and I'm committed to supporting a more resilient, inclusive and ambitious future for our sector."
Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Lisa and Mark to the UK Theatre Board. Their experience running fantastic venues in Liverpool and Merseyside, and their passion for telling the stories of the communities they serve will be a valuable contribution to the Board. We look forward to working closely with Lisa and Mark to champion the future of theatres across the country.”
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