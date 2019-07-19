Shakespeare Classics Come to Severndroog Castle This Summer

Enjoy two special summer nights this August as Groundlings Theatre bring some sparkling Shakespeare to Shooters Hill.

This year, summer nights will be brought alive with Shakespeare's most famous story of love at first sight and his sparkling comedy of misunderstandings. Exploding onto the stage with passion and verve, Groundlings Theatre Company brings together a thrilling ensemble in classic dress to present the trials and tribulations of love.

Open air at Severndroog Castle, the company will perform two Shakespeare classics, Romeo & Juliet and Much Ado About Nothing. Groundlings Theatre return to their touring roots and are experts in bringing to life the birth of British drama with both productions being presented in traditional Tudor dress with Romeo & Juliet also played by all male cast as it would have been in Shakespeare's time.

Artistic Director of Groundlings Theatre, Richard Stride, who is also directing these productions commented, "19 years ago, Groundlings Theatre Company first started as a Shakespeare touring company and in the years after we travelled the UK performing to some wonderful audiences. This summer we are proud to return to our roots and go back on the road and are looking forward to sharing summer nights this year with new audiences and some beautiful venues."

Romeo & Juliet will be performed on 6th, 8th, 10th August and Much Ado About Nothing on 7th, 9th, 11th August 2019 with both starting at 7.30pm. Both shows are open air and tickets can be booked directly from Groundlings Theatre via their website (www.groundlings.co.uk) or box office on 02392 737370.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You