Sergei Polunin Back In London For UK Premiere Of ROMEO & JULIET At The Royal Albert Hall

Polunin Ink will presents international ballet star Sergei Polunin in his London debut as Romeo alongside world-renowned ballerina ALINA COJOCARU in the UK premiere of award-winning dancer and choreographer JOHAN KOBBORG's acclaimed new version of Romeo & Juliet, it is announced today, 5 February.

Critics and audience alike were wowed at the sensational world premiere of the ballet in the Arena di Verona, Italy last summer. Now Polunin and Cojocaru reprise their roles as star-cross'd lovers in the first London performance of this truly iconic ballet.

General booking opens at 10.00 am on Thursday 6 February for the UK premiere in the unique and spectacular setting of London's Royal Albert Hall.

Johan Kobborg's version of the world's greatest love story marries classical dance with a contemporary twist to create a dynamic, vibrant and modern re-telling of this ageless drama of all-consuming love, passion, ecstasy and heartbreak. Set to Prokofiev's powerful, exquisite score, and with a striking stage set design by Canadian-based sculptor David Umemoto, the story follows the narrative of Shakespeare's play with the classical ballet vocabulary as its core language.

Sergei Polunin says: "I am very thankful to the Royal Albert Hall for the opportunity to dance here; it's been a long hope of mine. It's going to be a special evening thanks to Johan Kobborg's vision and choreography. In my opinion he can bring classical ballet to this generation and beyond, and I am looking forward to dancing with beautiful Alina."

JOHAN KOBBORG says: "I am more than excited to showcase this production of Romeo and Juliet here in London at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. Creating this production for the Arena di Verona last summer proved a most magical time for me, the culmination of weeks of discovery and joy, of working and creating with an absolute dream cast.

"Working with phenomenal artists Alina Cojocaru and Sergei Polunin at the very height of their powers is a once in a lifetime opportunity and the kind of momentous experience we as artists often only dream will come along.

"I also feel fortunate to be able to work alongside David Umemoto, an artist whom I have admired from afar for a long while. To see one of his creations come alive has been a spectacle to treasure.

"Collaborating with this group of incredible artists, bringing this pivotal love story to life in this, like the original production, one act version, will be a unique occasion for all involved, and I hope a ballet spectacle that will move, touch, and if needed, remind the audience of the incredible strength and beauty of the ballet art form."

ALINA COJOCARU says: "At 19 I had my first encounter with Juliet and found my Romeo: a ballet very special to me! Now, years later and having performed in seven different productions, I am most excited to return to her once again. Johan's vision for this ballet has taken me on a fascinating journey of discovery.

"I look forward to working and performing with Sergei once again and to take even further what has been a truly memorable creative experience so far.

"I very much look forward to returning to this role and performing the greatest of love stories in the beautiful setting of the Royal Albert Hall."

Listings information/ticket sales:

Romeo & Juliet

Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AP

Tuesday 14 April 2020, 8.00 pm

Tickets from £28.38

Box Office: 020 7589 8212 / www.royalalberthall.com





