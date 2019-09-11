Senbla and Eventim Apollo Announce the Return of Apollo Nights Summer Series For 2020

The Apollo Nights Summer Series - a brand new, unique concert experience for London produced and promoted by Senbla in partnership with the Eventim Apollo - will return for another week of shows in July 2020.

This year's inaugural series, featuring artists Burt Bacharach with Joss Stone, George Benson and Marc Almond with Immodesty Blaize, saw the famous Grade II listed Art Deco venue in Hammersmith - which was originally opened in 1932 - transformed into a space like no other, reminiscent in scale and experience of shows in Las Vegas more than West London. Audience members lauded the dressing of the venue with stunning seasonal flowers and plants, creating an extra special feeling of this very classy occasion.

The dining tables in the transformed stalls area were complimented by regular stalls and circle seating, creating a bespoke and intimate concert environment with those in the dining seats enjoying silver service dining. The flexible layout also allows for further dining tables to be installed for future shows, with those behind in normal stalls and circle seats equally enjoying uninterrupted, great views of the stage, and every bit as much a part of the show.

The dining experience by one of the UK's most exciting chefs - Bryn Williams - took diners through a culinary treat ahead of the shows themselves. Having served under Marco Pierre White at the Criterion, and subsequently Michel Roux at Le Gavroche, Bryn is currently Chef Patron of Odette's and Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias and Executive Chef at Bryn Williams at Somerset House. Food service was by Payne & Gunter.

Reviews for the shows were sensational, with press commenting:



'The vibe is plush and luxuriant' - The Guardian



'It's testimony to the magic of Bacharach's music that for the two hours he was on stage, all worries seemed to fade and everything was, briefly, right with the world.' - London Evening Standard



'George Benson... had people dancing, smooching and hollering along, his voice rich and low, his delivery impeccable.' - London Evening Standard

Series producer, Senbla Managing Director Ollie Rosenblatt commented, "When I first came to visit the newly restored Apollo, I was struck by what a beautiful venue this really is - a jewel in the capital. Having seen awards shows here too which incorporated dining experiences, we could see real potential here to do something different. We thought then how about combine the best of food with music? The response and feedback from both consumers and artists have been overwhelmingly positive. For 2020 the aim is to build on this".

Bryn Williams commented, "A wonderful opportunity to cook our food in a fantastic venue with amazing artists. Great food and great music - what more could you ask for?".

Darren Murphy, General Manager of Eventim Apollo said, "We were delighted to work alongside Senbla for the Apollo Nights Summer Series which introduced a unique concert experience combining music and food in a live music setting. It was a rare opportunity to work with a promoter who brings to life music experiences and it was a delight to host the shows with these talented artists in our iconic venue".





