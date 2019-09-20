Sedos Announces 2020 Season

Sedos, the City of London's premier amateur theatre company, will present an exciting, new-look season in 2020.

The Sedos management committee presented the season to members last Thursday (12 September), revealing a line-up of seven full shows and a Members' Week, plus a tour to the Edinburgh Fringe.



The main season is based in central London at the Bridewell Theatre, where Sedos is the resident theatre company, and consists of three musicals (The Musical of Musicals (The Musical), Working and The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and four plays (Ophelia Thinks Harder, Love! Valour! Compassion!, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Amadeus).

"We're thrilled to announce such a stimulating, varied season, with classics mixed in with some of the best shows of the past 20 or 30 years," said management committee chair Matt Gould. "We're particularly delighted that the teams behind the shows include both established Sedos creatives and those who are stepping into a creative team role for the first time or returning after a break.

"We are a pitch-led society so we respond to the shows our members bring to us and that has led us to step away from our usual calendar for 2020. We had two particularly strong play pitches in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Amadeus - which will both incorporate music and provide opportunities for singers - so it made sense to mix up the pattern of staging plays for just one week and run both these for two weeks, while keeping all our musicals to a single week this time."

The committee have also responded to members' feedback and brought together a Members' Week in early June at the Bridewell. Last year's successful Weekend Musical and Play in a Day projects will be repeated at this time, plus there will be performances from Sedos' improv groups, Simprov and the Banana Hut Gang.

"Our members have told us that they would like more casual, short-commitment chances to perform, with a healthy dose of fun, so that's what we hope the Members' Week will provide," said Matt. "In October, we also have a workshop production of Something Just Like This, a new play written by the husband of one of our longest-standing members."

The Banana Hut Gang will also build on this year's successful tour with a repeat visit to the Edinburgh Fringe.

"We're proud of the sell-out success of the Banana Hut Gang in Edinburgh this year and wish them all the best for 2020," added Matt.

