Seann Walsh, Paul Sinha And Tanyalee Davis Host #UPYOURS2020 NYE VIRTUAL PARTY

The #UpYours2020 NYE Comedy Special will take place on 31st December 2020. Gignify in partnership with A Rush of Laughter has teamed up with Deliveroo and some of the UK's best comedians to bring audiences a virtual NYE PARTY.

#UPYOURS2020 is a great way to crack into the New Year with unfettered laughs and the right doses of fun to be made out of this 2020. Join the ultimate NYE Comedy Special live broadcast hosted by some of UK's top comedians including Seann Walsh, Jonathan Pie, Jojo Sutherland, Paul Sinha, Simon Brodkin and Tanyalee Davis.

The event includes a 2 hour live broadcast followed by a DJ set into the New Year countdown. Depending on the type of ticket purchased hampers with food and prosecco can be delivered to your doorstep via their partner Deliveroo. Tickets vary in price ranging from £10 - £50 and can be purchased from: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/upyours-2020-nye-virtual-comedy-special-tickets-132309995759.