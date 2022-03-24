Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox to Tour the UK

Performing some of modern music's biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras, Postmodern Jukebox are bringing "the most sensational '20s party this side of The Great Gatsby" across the pond, in the shape of The Grand Reopening Tour. The UK and Irish leg starts next month and with venues selling out fast, this is looking to be the hottest ticket this spring!



The time-twisting musical collective known for putting "pop music in a time machine," are set to make the '20s roar again - kicking off in Belfast on 20th April, the tour will delight 20 cities across the UK, including Liverpool, Cambridge, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Guildford, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Bristol, Northampton, Birmingham, Ipswich, Margate, Southend, Oxford, Norwich and renowned London venue - the Palladium.



"I'm grateful to be able to create and collaborate with so many talented people and playing live to a theatre full of music fans is something that we've all really missed," says Scott Bradlee. "We're fortunate to have so many incredible fans worldwide that have enabled PMJ to become a global touring act, and we're looking forward to bringing outstanding talent and classic sounds to every corner of the globe once more. It's a Grand Reopening, but it's also a Grand Reunion - not just for our talented cast and crew, but also for PMJ and fans of classic, 'Old School' entertainment."



As always with PMJ's extraordinary live shows, The Grand Reopening Tour will feature an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians. The core ensemble is often joined by surprise guests to make each concert inimitable and unpredictable - making for a thrilling and unique live music experience, of this and any other time period.



Over the past decade, Postmodern Jukebox has grown from a viral phenomenon into a worldwide juggernaut, amassing more than 5.5 million subscribers and a stratospheric 1.77 billion views on their YouTube channel, growing from Bradlee's tiny apartment in Astoria, Queens. Recently PMJ reimagined the beloved theme from Friends via the evolution of music styles throughout the 20th century - beginning in the Hot Jazz 1920s and triumphantly finishing in the 90s with a guest appearance by original "I'll Be There For You" performers, The Rembrandts.



Meanwhile, Concord Records has released two Essentials compilations featuring PMJ classics from American Idol alum Haley Reinhart's torch song rendition of Radiohead's "Creep" to actor-comedian Wayne Brady's Cab Calloway-inspired version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Since embarking on a touring career in 2014, PMJ have sold out to ever-growing audiences in prestigious venues in more than 60 countries around the world, including the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City!



Postmodern Jukebox THE GRAND REOPENING TOUR, KICKS OFF 20 APRIL 2022.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE HERE



Postmodern Jukebox THE GRAND REOPENING TOUR

UK TOUR DATES 2022:



20 APRIL - BELFAST ULSTER HALL

24 APRIL - LIVERPOOL ROYAL PHILHARMONIC HALL

25 APRIL - CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

27 APRIL - MANCHESTER ALBERT HALL

28 APRIL - GLASGOW BARROWLAND BALLROOM

29 APRIL - NOTTINGHAM ROCK CITY

30 APRIL - LEEDS O2 ACADEMY

01 MAY - EDINBURGH USHER HALL

03 MAY - GUILDFORD G LIVE

04 MAY - BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION THEATRE

06 MAY - CARDIFF TRAMSHED SOLD OUT

07 MAY - BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY SOLD OUT

08 MAY - NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE HALL

09 MAY - BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

11 MAY - IPSWICH CORN EXCHANGE

12 MAY - MARGATE WINTER GARDENS

13 MAY - SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION

14 MAY - OXFORD O2 ACADEMY 2

15 MAY - LONDON PALLADIUM

16 MAY - NORWICH UEA







Postmodern Jukebox Bio:



Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox is back for Season 3 with an incredible cover of No Doubt's "Don't Speak", featuring Haley Reinhart. Fans will remember Haley from "Creep", which has been streamed over 150M times across all platforms. More recently, their cover of "Habits" went viral on TikTok, and has garnered over 51M streams and counting across platforms"- an instant classic for PMJ fans old and new. Further hits All About That Bass", "Closer", and "Seven Nation Army" - have all taken YouTube by storm, gaining fans daily and contributing to the phenomenal 1.7 billion views on the channel.



In 2018, Bradlee told his incredible story in his memoir, Outside the Jukebox: How I Turned My Vintage Music Obsession Into My Dream Gig.