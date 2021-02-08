Scots Makar Jackie Kay Joins Board Of Citizens Theatre

The award-winning poet and writer, Jackie Kay has been appointed to the board of directors of the Citizens Theatre.

Jackie Kay has written fiction and non- fiction for children and adults and has also written for the stage, radio and television.

She is the author of-among other books-The Adoption Papers, which won the Forward Prize, Red Dust Road, winner of the Scottish Book of the Year Award, Trumpet, and the Costa-shortlisted Fiere. She was awarded a CBE in 2019 and made Vice President of the Royal Society of Literature in 2020. She is Chancellor of the University of Salford and Professor of Creative Writing at Newcastle University. She was named Scots Makar-the National Poet for Scotland-in March 2016.

Jackie's appointment to the board comes as the theatre's Redevelopment project continues apace on site in the Gorbals, with an anticipated re-opening in 2022.

Since the theatre building closed, the Citizens has continued to present its work at Tramway and on tour across Scotland. Since March 2020, it has adapted its pioneering learning programme, supporting isolated individuals and communities across Greater Glasgow during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as presenting digital theatre experiences for audiences to experience at home.

Artistic Director, Dominic Hill commented:

"We were delighted when Jackie agreed to join the board of the Citizens Theatre. Not only will she bring her incredible talents as a writer, poet, and artist, but also her passion for social justice and the untold stories and experiences that need to be represented on stage. She is a hugely respected cultural figure in the UK and beyond, and we are excited to have her input as we look forward to re-opening the theatre building next year."

April Chamberlain, Chair of the Citizens Theatre Board, commented:

"It is with huge pleasure that I welcome Jackie to the board. She joins us at a significant time as we prepare to deliver our ambitious plans for the redeveloped Theatre. Jackie has a long association with the Citizens. Her parents were incredibly supportive of touring Scottish theatre and her father John, was a leading light on the board of Wildcat. Jackie and her parents enjoyed many visits to see productions at the Citz. I very much look forward to working with her."

Jackie Kay commented:

"I was thrilled to be asked to join the Citizens Theatre board. It is a theatre close to my heart and some of my earliest memories are of being taken there as a young girl by my parents. The very name and ethos, to be a theatre that engages people from all walks of life and communities across Scotland, chimes with me. I look forward to working with the staff and other board members on the current programme - and to a new era in Scottish theatre when the Citizens opens its magnificent new doors in 2022!"