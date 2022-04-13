Scoot Theatre Announces Summer Shakespeare Tour of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Scoot Theatre will remount their sixty-minute, family-friendly, actor-musician production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' to tour (mainly) cricket clubs in the Southeast. This summer the company are supported by the house theatre initiative, delivered by Farnham Maltings, for their two-week run. house was established in 2012 as a venue network initiative to improve the range, quality and scale of theatre presented across the southeast and east of England.

Playing from 16 - 31 July, Scoot have announced 10 dates so far, with more to be added soon. Venues and clubs announced include: Dorking Halls, Quay Arts at Newclose County Cricket Ground, The Mill Arts Centre (Banbury) at Bicester and North Oxford Cricket Club, Bearsted Cricket Club, Kenton Theatre at Henley Rugby Club, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds at Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club, Farnham Maltings at Farnham Cricket Club, The Riverhouse Barn Arts Centre at Walton-on-Thames Cricket Club, Boundary Park in Didcot and The Phoenix Bordon Arts Centre at Headley Cricket Club.

Max Hutchinson, Artistic Director of Scoot Theatre, said:

"This feels like a big year for Scoot as we expand our work to engage new, particularly younger audiences. We're extending our touring area and developing new relationships with theatres, arts centres and cricket/sports clubs. We've also set up Scoot Youth - our young company for 11-19-year-olds - which will be a place for young people to practice soft skills like resilience and developing a 'growth mindset'. We've also got plans for another touring show next year to run alongside a new Cricket Club Shakespeare. house support through all of this has been invaluable and I've learned so much from the team."

Gavin Stride, Director of Farnham Maltings which delivers the house initiative, said:

"house strives to bring the best new theatre from some of the country's best companies to new audiences across the South East. We have challenged venues to explore taking performance to new places in their towns to better interact with audiences who wouldn't normally consider attending theatre in the usual spaces.

This has already helped venue programmers start new conversations with sport clubs and public authorities who haven't previously seen their space as a venue for theatre. We hope these shows in new spaces will attract new and returning audiences and make them hungry to see what else is happening in their local venue throughout the rest of the year."

To book tickets and find out more about Scoot's summer tour visit www.scoottheatre.com/summer-tour