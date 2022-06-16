Scoot Theatre Announce Cast For Summer Tour Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Scoot Theatre have announced the cast for their family-friendly, actor-musician production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM touring (mainly) cricket clubs in the Southeast from 16-31 July.

The cast of six includes: SALLY CHENG (The Play that Goes Wrong in the West End, Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre and A Christmas Carol at the RSC), DARRELL BROCKIS (Blithe Spirit, Private Lives and The Hound of the Baskervilles at the Mill at Sonning, House and Garden at the Watermill and the Batman World Tour), Luke Thornton (The Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 and 3/4 The Musical at The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, The Crucible at Pitlochry and Summer Holiday at Bolton Octagon), ROWENA LENNON (The Jungle Book and Frankenstein both at The Watermill, The Animals And Children Took To The Streets and Golem with 1927 Productions and Pippi Longstocking with Royal & Derngate), AOIBHEANN BIDDLE (Pinocchio with Immersion Theatre and Some Enchanted Evening with the Barn Theatre Cirencester) and MILES HENDERSON (A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors both for Scoot Theatre).

Playing from 16 - 31 July, Scoot have announced 12 dates. They will be visiting: Dorking Halls Plays in the Park, Quay Arts at Newclose County Cricket Ground on the Isle of Wight, The Mill Arts Centre (Banbury) at Bicester and North Oxford Cricket Club, Bearsted Cricket Club in Kent, Valley End Cricket Club near Woking, The Kenton Theatre at Henley Rugby Club, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds at Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club, Farnham Maltings at Farnham Cricket Club, The Riverhouse Barn Arts Centre at Walton-on-Thames Cricket Club, Boundary Park in Didcot, Hampton Pool and The Phoenix Bordon Arts Centre at Headley Cricket Club in Hampshire.

Formed by actor Max Hutchinson (The Woman in Black and One Man, Two Guvnors in the West End and the first Downton Abbey film) in 2020, Scoot tour family-friendly theatre to non-traditional theatre spaces to excite and engage new audiences. Their first production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM toured for 2 weeks and was seen by 2500 people, a high percentage of whom were first time audiences. This summer the company are supported by Farnham Maltings and the house initiative. house was established in 2012 as a venue network to improve the range, quality and scale of theatre presented across the southeast and east of England.

Gavin Stride, Director of Farnham Maltings, which delivers house, said:

"house strives to bring the best new theatre from some of the country's best companies to new audiences across the South East. We have challenged venues to explore taking performance to new places in their towns to better interact with audiences who wouldn't normally consider attending theatre in the usual spaces.

This has already helped venue programmers start new conversations with sport clubs who haven't previously seen their space as a venue for theatre. We hope these shows in new spaces will attract new and returning audiences and make them hungry to see what else is happening in their local venue throughout the rest of the year."

Max Hutchinson said: "I'm absolutely thrilled with the incredible cast we have on board this summer. Our audiences are in for a real treat! We are very fortunate also to be supported by Farnham Maltings and the house initiative this year, who, along with our Scoot Supporters, have made this all possible. We hope to see lots of people down at their local sports club this summer - supporting the club, supporting the arts, and getting the community together for a special family-friendly afternoon of entertainment!"

Full list of dates and venues:

· Saturday 16 July: Dorking Halls Plays in the Park - https://www.dorkinghalls.co.uk

· Sunday 17 July: Newclose County Cricket Ground, Isle of Wight - https://www.quayarts.org/event/a-midsummer-nights-dream/

· Wednesday 20 July: Bicester and North Oxford Cricket Club - https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/midsummer-nights-dream/

· Thursday 21 July: Bearsted Cricket Club, Kent - www.scoottheatre.com/summer-tour

· Friday 22 July: Valley End Cricket Club, Woking - www.scoottheatre.com/summer-tour

· Saturday 23 July: Henley Rugby Club - https://kentontheatre.co.uk/event/kenton-summer-roadshow-a-midsummer-nights-dream/

· Sunday 24 July: Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club - https://theatreroyal.org/shows/shakespeare-at-the-cricket-ground/

· Tuesday 26 July: Boundary Park, Didcot - www.scoottheatre.com/summer-tour

· Thursday 28 July: Farnham Cricket Club - https://farnhammaltings.com/events/a-midsummer-nights-dream-in-sixty-minutes

· Friday 29 July: Walton-on-Thames Cricket Club - https://thelittleboxoffice.com/riverhouse/event/view/124032

· Saturday 30 July: Hampton Pool - www.scoottheatre.com/summer-tour

· Sunday 31 July: Headley Cricket Club at BOSC, Hampshire - https://theshedwb.com/events/

For more information and to book tickets please visit www.scoottheatre.com/summer-tour