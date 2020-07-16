Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre and VOXED Present #goggledance

Residents of Scarborough's Eastfield area are invited to bid to take part in an innovative new project from the town's Stephen Joseph Theatre and VOXED: #goggledance.

This unique and exciting co-production will see participants watch a dance performance taking place outside their own homes, while filming themselves watching - and joining in!

Their footage will then be incorporated into a series of short films which will also include professional footage of the performance. The films will be posted online and on social media by both VOXED and the theatre over several weeks in the autumn.

The project is the brainchild of choreographer and director Wayne Parsons, the founder of VOXED (formerly Wayne Parsons Dance). He explains:

"We'll be staging five live performances right outside people's homes in Eastfield - a personalised show for that household and their neighbours.

"At an agreed time, we'll turn up on their street and a solo dancer will perform a ten-minute piece. The live performance will be in three sections: 'Watch Us', 'Follow Me' and finally a 'Be You' section.

"All they need to do is record themselves during the show - on a mobile phone is fine. They then send us their film, and we'll create short videos combining our performance with their homemade films that can be shared online.

"Everyone that applies will be included, even if they're not selected as one of the final five. Everyone will be sent a short dance to learn that has a moment at the end where each household can showcase their creative sides. These submissions will then be included in our digital distribution using the hashtag #goggledanceus"

"It should be a really fun thing to do - we're hoping people get dressed up, get creative and get dancing! The idea is to get loads of people having a boogie and sharing with their local community and their local theatre. They'll be able to showcase their talents for the world!"

The Stephen Joseph Theatre's Artistic Director, Paul Robinson, says: "When Wayne first came to us with the idea for #goggledance, we knew we couldn't say no! It's one of the most innovative, inclusive and exciting dance projects we've seen in a long time. We're delighted to be able to bring it to Scarborough."

If you'd like to take part in #goggledance, please email goggledance@sjt.uk.com with the following by Saturday 8 August:

· A short video introduction to you, your family and anyone else who will be there on filming day, plus the view from the window from which you'll be watching and the room that you'll be in. It's not essential, but if you have a talent, whether it's dancing, singing or playing a musical instrument, include it in your video submission.

Live performances will take place on 22 August and the films will be available online on the VOXED and SJT Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Tik Tok accounts.

#goggledance in Scarborough is supported by McCain Foods.

For more information, please visit: www.sjt.uk.com/event/1048/goggledance or www.voxeddancetheatre.com

