Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre To Close During Coronavirus

Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre is closing during the current coronavirus crisis, but is already making plans to be up and running again as quickly as possible once it's able to.

Joint chief executives Caroline Routh and Paul Robinson say: "Like everyone else, we are in uncharted territory, but our current plans are based on probably being closed for most of the planned summer season, which means we'll no longer be presenting Just Between Ourselves, The Ladykillers or Truth Will Out this year.

"But we are already thinking about what might be possible should restrictions start to lift earlier than expected.

"We are extremely lucky in that we have a couple of shows which are ready, or almost ready, to go.

"Jim Cartwright's TWO, our co-production with Hull Truck Theatre, had already opened there, so can be on our stage at relatively short notice, while Little Red Riding Hood, which was due to fill our Easter slot for families next month, is cast and the set is nearly complete - we just need a couple of weeks' rehearsal.

"And while we couldn't, of course, see an instant return to normal, we could start up our film programme again, schedule some pieces of visiting theatre, or stage a rehearsed reading or two, all of which will bring our building back to life quite quickly."

The SJT's box office team is being kept busy, working remotely to contact people who have booked tickets for the theatre's upcoming spring and summer seasons.

Paul and Caroline say: "We've already contacted all those who'd booked tickets for shows and films during our initial week-long closure, and were amazed by how many of them refused a refund, preferring instead to donate the cost of their tickets or credit their account.

"It's so touching to see how many people are showing faith in our future and are keen to support us - our heartfelt thanks to all of them.

"We aim to remain an essential part of the wider community in the borough of Scarborough throughout this period, and really look forward to welcoming you all back when our doors re-open."

The SJT is now closed to the public, but until further notice the box office will be accepting phone and email enquiries from noon to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays.

The theatre will be posting regular updates on its website: www.sjt.uk.com and social media channels.





