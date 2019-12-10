Sasha Regan's All-male H.M.S. PINAFORE Docking At Wilton's Music Hall

Sasha Regan's All Male H.M.S. Pinafore sails into the beautiful Wilton's Music Hall from 15th April - 9th May 2020. The production follows hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed, award-winning All Male The Pirates of Penzance. Wilton's marks the first port of call for H.M.S. Pinafore before the ship and crew departs on their next tour since the critically acclaimed 2016 voyage.

The award-winning team that brought the All Male The Pirates of Penzance to Wilton's Music Hall take you below deck in a re-imagining of Gilbert and Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first internationally acclaimed comic opera: H.M.S. Pinafore, or "The Lass That Loved a Sailor". Sasha Regan's production is set below deck on a World War II ship where troops set out a distraction from the goings on above board. The captain's daughter has fallen for a lower-class sailor....but what lies in store for the lass and her hearty seafarer?

With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, this wonderful comic opera deals with conventionality and the age-old conundrum of love between the social classes. Plenty of surprises and romantic capers on the high seas!

Joyful, witty and fun for all the family! Get your salty sea legs over to Wilton's and don't miss this wonderful adventure!

Dates at Wilton's Music Hall and subsequent tour dates:

Sasha Regan's all-male H.M.S. Pinafore will run at Wilton's Music Hall from 15th April until 9th May 2020. The production will then tour to The Theatre Royal, Bath 12-16 May; The Theatre Royal Winchester 1-6 June; The Cambridge Arts Theatre 8-13 June; and Exeter Northcott Theatre 22-24 June.

Creative team:

Director - Sasha Regan

Choreographer - Lizzi Gee

Musical Director - Henry Brennan

Design - Ryan Dawson-Laight

Lighting - Ben Bull

Libretto - W.S. Gilbert

Composer - Arthur Sullivan

Casting Director - Adam Braham Casting

Producers - Regan De Wynter Williams Ltd

PR - Fiona Lockley

Running time:

2 hours and 5 minutes, including a 20-minute interval

Performances and times:

7:30pm evening performances, Mondays - Saturdays and 2:30pm matinées on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ticket prices:

£12.50 - £32 (full price), £10 - £29.50 concessions

Booking: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/615-sasha-regan-s-h-m-s-pinafore

Box Office: 020 7702 2789

Address: Wilton's Music Hall, 1 Graces Alley (just off Ensign Street), London E1 8JB





