Santa at Home Brings Christmas Cheer to Young Patients Around the UK

Santa at Home official has partnered with two outstanding charities working with seriously ill children across the UK, The Brain Tumour Charity and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity (GOSH Charity), to spread some Christmas cheer among young patients, particularly those who may be unable to join their families at home this year.

From the producers of some of the UK's most prestigious Christmas events (Edinburgh's Christmas, Christmas in Leicester Square and Christmas in Trafalgar Square) and from Mr and Mrs Santa Claus (of Forest Drive, Reindeer Road, Lapland) comes a magical and unique online experience for children that is bringing some much-needed Christmas cheer at a time when we need it most.

Santa at Home gives children of all ages (and grown-ups!) the opportunity to meet Santa in a magical, unique and private Zoom session alongside their family and friends, live from the North Pole! And fear not, thanks to his mind-boggling memory, some elbow grease from the elves and some help from the grown-ups close to them, Santa knows everyone's name and what they want for Christmas!

Santa at Home has now also donated 10 voucher codes each to GOSH Charity and The Brain Tumour Charity, to allow some lucky families to enjoy this special moment with Santa for free over the festive season.

Some of the children who took part in the sessions commented: "I liked how interactive the experience was and Santa's jokes and puns."; "I liked that Santa knew all of our wish-lists." and "I liked that fact that he talked to us individually."

Sarah, mum of Cian, Cadi and Kelsey said: "The feedback from the children was amazing! Cian couldn't believe that Santa knew about the scooter on his list. Kelsey found it hilarious that Santa knew she wanted warm feet and the way he asked her if it was cold in Medomsley added to the amazement of the others... Santa knows where we live!! It was truly a magical experience for the children. Thank you so much for the opportunity to take part in this. The wonderful things you have arranged this year are starting make Cadi find all the positives in having a brain tumour."

All customers purchasing tickets for Santa at Home Official will be given the opportunity to add a £2 donation to support the vital work of The Brain Tumour Charity and GOSH Charity.

Ed Bartlam, Director of Underbelly, producers of Santa at Home Official said: "We're delighted to be able to support the vital work of these two brilliant charities. As we know, this year has had unprecedented effects on how families can meet, with those in hospital adapting to even more stringent regulations. At such a special time of year, it was important to us that Santa was able to bring some festive cheer to families and those supporting children affected by serious illness."

Sarah Watson, Senior Children and Families Officer at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: "The Santa at Home experience was incredible! It was so special that the families we support were able to come together and enjoy meeting Santa. So often children with a brain tumour diagnosis can feel isolated and miss out on experiences with their siblings and peers. This was a wonderful opportunity for them to join in with the fun.

"Underbelly have done a fantastic job of creating a very special way for children to meet Santa this year, and we are so thankful to them for their support."

The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK's largest dedicated brain tumour charity, committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts; through facilitating research, providing support and driving campaigns. A large part of the charity's work is devoted to providing children and family services to those affected by the brain tumour diagnosis. The charity offers not only educational and practical resources but also organises events and runs support groups. To support The Brain Tumour Charity's work and explore their special range of Christmas cards, click here.

Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of the world's leading children's hospitals with the broadest range of children's healthcare specialists under one roof in the UK. Dedicated teams at GOSH work around the clock to find cures and treatments to ensure seriously ill children have the best chance of getting home to their families. And, for those children whose treatment needs to continue over the festive season, they try to make the hospital feel like a home from home. To watch GOSH Charity's Home for Christmas video and learn about ways to support its work, click here.