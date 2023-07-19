Samantha Womack and Alexanda O'Reilly Join The Cast of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Pantomime at Birmingham Hippodrome

Birmingham Hippodrome and Crossroads Pantomimes have announced further casting that completes an exciting all-star line-up for the gigantic pantomime adventure, Jack and the Beanstalk. The show will see TV and Theatre favourite Samantha Womack return to the Hippodrome stage as Mrs Blunderbore, the Giant’s evil wife, and Brummie local Alexanda O’Reilly as Jack Trot.

Samantha and Alexanda join the previously announced line up, led by Birmingham’s very own Alison Hammond as Mother Nature and Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack, who returns for his 10th year.

The UK’s biggest regional panto, which will feature sets and costumes from The London Palladium, will also see the return of Birmingham favourites Doreen Tipton as Doreen the Cow and Andrew Ryan as Dame Trot.

Samantha Womack has starred extensively in Television, Film and Theatre and is currently on tour in theatres across the UK in 42nd Street. Her television credits include Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, Tanya in 3 seasons of Mount Pleasant, Ingrid in Home Again, Ruth in Babes in the Wood, Imogen in Imogen’s Face and Mandy in the hugely popular Game On. Samantha has also starred in Forgiven, The Last Detective, Strange, Judge John Deed, Liverpool 1, Pie In The Sky, The Grimleys and BBC1’s hit series Silent Witness.

Alexanda O’Reilly is Birmingham born and raised, having attended Birmingham Ormiston Academy prior to his training at Laine Theatre Arts. He is currently on tour with Greatest Days: The Official Take That Musical. Other theatre credits include Ensemble in Jack and the Beanstalk (The London Palladium), LA in Gypsy (Buxton Opera House), IQ in Hairspray (UK Tour), Goldilocks and the Three Bears (The London Palladium), Club Tropicana (UK Tour), Mamma Mia! (International Tour) and Eugenius (The London Palladium).

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison, who will once again produce and direct the Hippodrome’s panto said: “I’m thrilled to be adding the talented Samantha Womack and Alexanda O’Reilly to the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk this Christmas. This latest casting, combined with Alison, Matt, Doreen and Andrew provides a powerhouse of talent fit for the UK’s biggest regional panto!”.

On the casting, Birmingham Hippodrome Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Gilchrist, said: ““We are incredibly excited to welcome Samantha and Alexanda to complete a phenomenal cast for Jack and the Beanstalk. Panto is an incredibly special time of year for us, we love seeing families and friends get together to enjoy the magic of live performance over the festive season. It’s set to be one of our most spectacular pantomimes yet, guaranteed to provide what we like to call that goosebumps feeling.”

Doomed to sell his trusty cow, join Jack and his family as they fight to outwit the evil giant and win riches beyond his wildest dreams. Featuring bundle-loads of laughter and a beanstalk of gigantic proportion, this is the panto you’ve bean waiting for!

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome’s accessible performances web page.