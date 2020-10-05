Sam Lupton Stars In SEANCE LIVE This October

Seance Live runs at Beamish Hall Hotel, County Durham, from October 16th - October 31st.

A live, interactive, séance experience will go ahead this October with social distancing measures in place. Sam Lupton, who has starred in the west end production of Wicked and the UK Tour of Little Shop Of Horrors, will perform the show throughout October.

Created and performed by Lupton, Seance Live uses the psychology of magic and theatre to create a strange and unsettling evening, where a live audience is part of a demonstration of a traditional Victorian séance. Described as 'Psychological magic meets The Woman in Black!", the show ran last Halloween to great acclaim.

This year the show moves to the 700-year-old Beamish Hall, which is rumoured to be haunted by a 'grey lady'.

Producers Grim Up North said "Seance Live is unlike any theatre experience you have attended before. The show is fully interactive, the audience play a key role in the séance, with one 'lucky' member becoming the medium!"

They continued "Full social distancing will take place in line with local restrictions. Audience will remain in households and support bubbles, masks must be worn, the two-metre rule will be enforced and there will be hand gel a plenty!"

Sam Lupton said "I have been a magician as long as I've been an actor, and I am so excited to finally get an opportunity to merge my two favourite performance disciplines in this terrifying evening of theatre. I can't wait to see what happens and how different audiences react to this truly unique show"

Lauren Colledge of Beamish Hall said "During these strange times it's important that we are able to continue entertaining our visitors and local audience. This exciting show offers an opportunity for audiences to continue to visit us, enjoy live performance and have a spooky Halloween, whilst remaining safe during these unprecedented times."

Seance Live Runs at Beamish Hall Hotel, County Durham, from October 16th - October 31st. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.seancelive.co.uk

