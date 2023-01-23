Fresh from his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Sam Jewison celebrates the 125th birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

From popular song writing on Tin Pan Alley, to the penning of classic Broadway musicals and ground-breaking compositions for the concert hall, Gershwin's creative genius knew no bounds. This concert will feature his best-loved songs, including I Got Rhythm, 'S Wonderful and Love Is Here to Stay, as well as dazzling transcriptions of his Three Preludes and An American in Paris.

Singer and pianist Sam Jewison is 'a Renaissance Man in a Jazz World', whose vocal prowess and pianistic virtuosity has seen him tour internationally. He headlined the 2020 ReGeneration Festival in Florence and the BBC Radio 3 Christmas Special in 2021.

Scarborough-born Jewison has performed at iconic London venues, including Camden's famous Jazz Café, Westminster Abbey, and the Royal Opera House, where he made his sold-out recital debut with The Composer in Hollywood in March 2022. He launched his new touring show, The Great American Songbook, from the award-winning Nevill Holt Opera House in June 2022.

He will be joined on stage by Fraser Smith (tenor saxophone), Harry Sankey (guitar), Harry Evans (double bass) and Joe Dessauer (drum kit).

Sam Jewison can be seen at the SJT from 7.30pm on Saturday 25 February. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.