Sam Crane Will Star In THE RAGE OF NARCISSUS At Pleasance Theatre

Sam Crane (Farinelli And The King, 1984) will star as Sergio Blanco in the UK première of Sergio Blanco's The Rage of Narcissus, directed by Daniel Goldman. The production opens at Pleasance Theatre on 21 February, with previews from 18 February, and runs until 8 March.

Based on a true story, The Rage of Narcissus is a fascinating and disturbing journey into the labyrinth of the self and the darkness within us all.

When Sergio arrives in Ljubljana to give a lecture on Narcissus, the first thing he does after checking in to his hotel room is to get on an app and look for someone to have sex with. A few hours later, once Igor has come and gone, Sergio spots a dark brown stain on the floor. Looking closer, he sees that it's a blood stain. And looking around, he discovers more and more blood stains all over the room.

As he begins to investigate, he gets drawn deeper and deeper into a dark murky world of desire, infatuation and murder.

Perfect material for the new play he's trying to write - if he can get out of Ljubljana alive.

Sergio Blanco is a Franco-Uruguayan playwright and director. His work - which has been translated, published and performed throughout the world - has been awarded the National Playwriting Award of Uruguay, the Playwriting Award of the Municipality of Montevideo, the Prize of the National Fund Theatre, the Florencio Award for Best Playwright, the International Casa de las Americas Prize, an Off West End Award, and The Theatre Award for the Best Text in Greece. His other works include '45, Slaughter, Opus Sextum, Kassandra, El Salto de Darwin, Tebas Land (Thebes Land), El Bramido de Düsseldorf and his most recent play Cuando pases sobre mi tumba.

Sam Crane plays Sergio Blanco. His previous theatre credits include Eternal Love (UK tour), The Humans (BAM), Ubi Roi, The Shawl (Young Vic), Another Man's Son, New Views, Conquests Of The South Pole, Silverland (Arcola Theatre), Eyam, All's Well That Ends Well, Bedlam, Henry IV Parts 1 & 2, Othello (Shakespeare's Globe), Some Trace Of Her, DNA, Sunset At The Villa Thalia (National Theatre), King Lear, Hamlet (Old Fire Station), Equus (Burton Taylor Theatre), 1984 (Playhouse Theatre), and Farinelli And The King (Shakespeare's Globe, Duke of York's Theatre, Belasco Theatre Broadway). For television, his credits include The Trial of Christine Keeler, Poldark, The Crown, Fearless, Father Brown, and Desperate Romantics.

Daniel Goldman is an award-winning director, translator, playwright and producer. Directing credits include Thebes Land (Arcola Theatre - winner of the 2018 Off West End Award - Best Production), You're not like the Other Girls Chrissy (co-directed with Omar Elerian, Bush Theatre), Wanawake Wa Heri Wa Windsa (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and international tour), Oedipus at Colonus (The Cambridge Greek Play), Frankenstein (Inside Out Theatre, Beijing), and Songs of Friendship with James Rowland (Three Weeks Editors Award). He has been the artistic director of Tangram Theatre Company since 2006 and was the artistic director of CASA Latin American Theatre Festival from 2007 until 2019.

Box Office: 020 7609 1800

https://www.pleasance.co.uk/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You