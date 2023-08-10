Salford-Based Charity Brings Its Musical Production INNIT Back To The Lowry Stage

Salford-based charity I4YPC has announced a return appearance of its musical production Innit to The Lowry from Wednesday 13th to Saturday 23rd September.

Written and directed by Micky Dacks (Needles and Pins, Wired, Coronation Street) Innit is a tale of working-class life in Salford, dysfunctional families, teenage antagonists, and the decisions faced at forks in the road.

The show is based on the poignant real-life experiences of Micky and his childhood and features a visually-striking production design along with an eclectic array of original songs spanning ska to pop, hip-hop to rock and roll.

Meet Ashley (Will Bours), an 18-year-old boy who falls in love and find redemption from his troubled past through music. After one day discovering his mother battered and bruised at the hands of his father, a note addressed to Ashley leads him into fraternising with the wrong crowd and going down a road that eventually ends with his incarceration.

But rather than succumbing and becoming institutionalised, the opportunity to learn and embrace music gives Ashley the platform for hope and a positive future, until a visit to prison from one of his closest delivers a message that takes Ashley to the brink.

With an exciting cast of North West-based actors – some with professional experience and some making their professional debut – Innit delivers a raw, honest, and captivating story of Salford's back streets, whilst also engaging the audience through compelling dialogue and musical numbers, to acknowledge those moments where a life choice can impact so many.

Micky Dacks, the show's creator and director said: “We are beyond proud to be performing on a stage that has graced so many wonderful actors, actresses, and shows. Innit is more than a musical to us – the messages it contains, whether they're literal or symbolic, could play a pivotal role in someone's life. If we can encourage at least one audience member to make a different decision in their life, or encourage them to express themselves through the Arts, then we've achieved our goal.

“The cast and crew of Innit embody everything theatre and the Arts should be about, inclusivity and opportunity, and we hope everyone enjoys this modern-day, working-class story, presented in a fresh and engaging way.”

Matthew Eames, co-Head of Theatres at The Lowry said: “Innit is an inspiring musical, written and performed from the heart, with an exciting cast that we have no doubt we'll see more of in the future. It's a performance with purpose that we can all get behind.”