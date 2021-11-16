Sadler's Wells Digital Stage to Present THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL & More

Sadler's Wells has announced that Ballo Arthur Pita's The Little Match Girl and Second Hand Dance's Night Tree Films will be available on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage for the festive season. The Little Match Girl will be available to rent from 12:00pm (noon) GMT on Tuesday 30 November 2021 on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage's Video on Demand platform, at a cost of £5 - £25. Night Tree Films will be available from 12:00pm (noon) GMT on Tuesday 7 December 2021 for audiences to experience for free.



Ballo Arthur Pita's magical dance-theatre production of The Little Match Girl, filmed specially for audiences 5+, is now available for audiences to experience from their own homes. On an icy cold Christmas eve in an imaginary Italian town, the little match girl wanders the streets with just one final match to keep her warm. Along her journey she encounters kindness and cruelty in a fable about family, friendship and hope. Based on Hans Christian Andersen's' classic story, beautifully reimagined through dance, song and Frank Moon's atmospheric music, The Little Match Girl will enthrall children and their adults alike. An audio described version will also be made available for rent.



Night Tree Films is a pair of dance films for children aged 3 - 7 and their adults and takes audiences on a wintery walk through the forest, exploring nature through movement. Come into the woods and dance as we go on a gentle, sensory journey through the beautiful wintery forest to find a very special tree. Squidge through mud, sip hot chocolate, and play amongst the pines! Night Tree Films are based on Eve Bunting's book of the same name. The films are available with audio description and illustrated, animated creative captions for young D/deaf audiences or anyone who enjoys reading and singing along. Interactive sensory activities can be downloaded for free in print or audio format.



Artistic Director of Ballo Arthur Pita, Arthur Pita, said: "I am absolutely delighted with the filmed stage production of The Little Match Girl. Last year, the day before we were to open on the main stage at Sadler's Wells for our Christmas run, the second lockdown closed all theatres. We were devastated, but so moved that everyone worked with such energy and commitment to make this film a possibility. We put all our love and passion into the film. T MAX did a beautiful job, not only capturing the detail of the performance with wonderful close-ups, but also the entire theatrical experience in a unique cinematic way. It's looks beautiful and sounds great! I am so thankful to Sadler's Wells for taking the plunge in presenting this commission, to the Ballo Arthur Pita team for their dedication during lockdown and T MAX for their fantastic work. It means it's preserved forever. The viewers are in for a treat!! Happy festivities from all of us at Ballo Arthur Pita."



Artistic Director of Second Hand Dance, Rosie Heafford, said: "The Night Tree Films were made in lockdown two and premiered in lockdown three, and I'm thrilled they will be presented on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage this festive season. The Films were made at time when we were limited in what we could do or where we could go - we created Night Tree Films to ignite a bit of wonder about the natural world around us. It's so important to continue presenting digital work for audiences that aren't yet able to enjoy a live experience. We've threaded access throughout the Night Tree Films with beautifully illustrated creative captions and delightful audio description created specifically for young audiences. I hope as many children and their adults as possible, wherever they are, will enjoy being together and going on this wintery adventure with us."



Director of Digital Stage & Studio, Ankur Bahl, said: "This festive season we're thrilled to make young audiences the focus of our programme on Digital Stage. The Little Match Girl and Night Tree Films give everyone a way to share the joy of dance from comfort of their own homes. These films have been made specifically for young audiences to enjoy with their adults and have been beautifully choreographed and shot to be watched on screens big and small. Night Tree Films are free to access; and audiences can select the price point that feels right for them for The Little Match Girl. We hope there is holiday treat for every young person on Digital Stage."



Ballo Arthur Pita's The Little Match Girl will be available to rent from anywhere in the world at 12:00 pm (noon) GMT on Tuesday 30 November 2021 until 12:00 pm (noon) GMT on Tuesday 4 January 2022. Once rented, the film can be played until 12 pm (noon) GMT on Thursday 6 January 2022 as many times and in as many intervals as needed in the hopes of giving young people and their adults maximum flexibility. Rentals will be available for between £5 and £25; audiences can select the price point that feels right for them during this festive season.



Second Hand Dance's Night Tree Films will be available to watch on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage free of charge from 12:00pm (noon) GMT on Tuesday 7 December 2021 until 12:00pm (noon) GMT on Tuesday 4 January 2022.



Sadler's Wells is delighted to present these works on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage, alongside work on our in-person stages: Birmingham Repertory Theatre's The Snowman at Peacock Theatre from Saturday 20 November, and Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! at Sadler's Wells Theatre from Tuesday 7 December.



Ballo Arthur Pita's The Little Match Girl was originally commissioned by DanceEast and is supported using public funding by Arts Council England. The film adaptation is commissioned by Sadler's Wells. Filmed and edited by TMAX Films.



Second Hand Dance's Night Tree Films are based on NIGHT TREE by Eve Bunting, illustrated by Ted Rand. Text copyright © 1991 by Eve Bunting. Adapted by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company. All rights reserved.



