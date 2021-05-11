Sadler's Wells Announces New Shows

Sadler's Wells has announced a new lineup, including performances at the Peacock Theatre, which has been closed since March 2020.



Following our reopening with socially distant performances at Sadler's Wells from 17 May, we are looking forward to welcoming you back to our theatres at full capacity in the coming months - a hugely exciting next step on our journey towards recovery.



Choreographer and performance artist Christopher Matthews presents a Wild Card in late June. In September, Sadler's Wells Associate Artists Hofesh Shechter and Akram Khan present world premiere performances, and our production of Message In A Bottle returns to the Peacock Theatre, where its run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic. Also in September, the Peacock Theatre hosts Breakin' Convention Presents: The Ruggeds and Motionhouse's new production, Nobody.



The new shows announced for September will be on sale at full capacity. All performances and any social distancing measures are in line with UK Government guidance. We will continue to monitor this guidance and keep audiences informed if any changes to the programme or social distancing have to be made. Covid-19 safety information can be accessed via the website here.



Tickets for all newly announced events are on public sale from Tuesday 25 May at 10am via www.sadlerswells.com. Booking opens to members from Friday 21 May at 10am.