Sadler's Wells Announces Family Weekend This Easter

The acclaimed Sadler's Wells National Partner Company balletLORENT, based in Newcastle and run by Liv Lorent, returns to Sadler's Wells with an original story by former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy.



The Lost Happy Endings features 18 famous fairy-tale characters including Snow White, Pinocchio, Cinderella and Goldilocks. The engaging new production takes audiences deep into the forest to meet Jub, a fearless girl with six fingers on each hand, who has been tasked with guarding all the happy endings. But one day a Witch steals them, and at bedtime the stories are destroyed. As the Witch disappears with the stolen Happy Endings it is up to Jub to save the night, encountering many beloved fairy tale characters and woodland creatures in her quest. Packed with spirit, adventure and glorious surprises, this fantasy family show will delight generations both old and young.

Choreographer Liv Lorent established balletLORENT in 1993. She enjoys working with performers with a range of ages and experiences. Dramaturg Ben Crompton is an actor, writer and stand-up comedian. He was a regular in several TV shows including HBO's Game of Thrones. Scenario Writer Carol Ann Duffy has written for both children and adults, and her poetry has received many awards. She was also the scenario writer for balletLORENT's Rapunzel, Snow White and Rumpelstiltskin.

Narrator Joanna Lumley OBE is a multi-BAFTA award-winning actress best known for her role as Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous. The show has an original score composed by Murray Gold, who composed the famous music for Doctor Who. He has also collaborated with balletLORENT for Rapunzel, Snow White and Rumpelstiltskin. Set Designer Neil Murray is an award-winning theatre designer. He is Associate Director/Designer at Dundee Rep and Northern Stage. He has won an Evening Standard Award, two Critic's Circle Awards and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Design for Brief Encounter.

Costume Designer Nasir Mazhar is a British fashion designer. In 2012 he designed the headwear for the opening ceremony of the UK Summer Olympics. Lighting Designer Malcolm Rippeth has been working with balletLORENT since 2002, lighting productions including Rumpelstiltskin, Snow White, Rapunzel, After Dark, The Night Ball, and Love Struck.

Following its sold out premiere at Watford Palace Theatre in February, Xenia Aidonopoulou and Georgia Tegou bring Underwater to Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells.

Underwater is a new multi-sensory dance theatre piece for babies aged 0 to 24 months, created by mothers and artists Xenia Aidonopoulou and Georgia Tegou. Seated on Family Islands, babies and their grown-ups are taken on a magical journey into the deep blue sea. The show vividly brings to life the journey of a ballerina as she wakes from a dreamy sleep and finds herself in the ocean, a comforting world of blue lights and bubbles. As she explores her gorgeous new home, she meets an octopus and the pair quickly form a loving friendship beneath the waves, dancing a duet to a twinkling soundtrack that features some familiar melodies.

This multi-sensory show engages and stimulates the imagination of babies and there's plenty for adults to enjoy too. A series of online workshops for babies and grown-ups will accompany the performance.

Co-director Xenia Aidonopoulou is a dance dramaturg, creative consultant and director who has worked extensively in Greece. She is a keen observer intrigued by what cannot be verbally described. As a director she is interested in challenging boundaries between theatre and dance, creating narratives that reflect the human experience.

Co-director Georgia Tegou is a choreographer, creative director and performer. She approaches 'dance-as-design.', using physical motion to depict aspects of the human condition. Her performances and installations are created through collaborative processes resulting in experiences that blend contemporary dance, visual physical theatre and performance art.

