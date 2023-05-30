SWIM Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

A show about outdoor swimming, community and holding each other comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

SWIM can be seen at the SJT on Friday 23 June.

Liz grew up in the Lake District. She spent her childhood walking in the fells, playing in the lakes and in the river at the end of her garden. After time away living in the City, Liz returns to the hills and into a new village for a new chapter of her life. But when her new community is rocked by tragedy, Liz rediscovers outdoor swimming and how it can keep both her and her new friends afloat. Filled with humour and heart, live music and projection, SWIM is a tender tale based on a true story.

Written and performed by Liz Richardson (Gutted) and featuring live music and video projection, SWIM premiered at Theatre by the Lake in Spring 2022 ahead of a rural and UK theatre tour.

Liz will be going for a morning swim in Scarborough on Saturday 24 June and is looking for swimmers to join her. You can see previous group swims up and down the country, and contact Liz to arrange to join her, here: https://www.lrproductions.co.uk/blog

SWIM can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 23 June. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here

 



Recommended For You