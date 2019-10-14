SWEET LITTLE MYSTERY Comes to The Coronet Theatre

The Coronet Theatre will host Sweet Little Mystery, a tribute to musician and writer John Martyn on the 10th anniversary of his death. Some of his greatest admirers, Sarah Jane Morris, Tony Rémy, Tim Cansfield and Mark Thomas, celebrate the work of this musical visionary who influenced a generation of his peers, friends and fans.

British soul, jazz and R&B singer Sarah Jane Morris (The Commundards) , with extraordinary guitarists Tony Rémy & Tim Cansfield, pay homage to the music of singer and songwriter John Martyn in a live show directed by legendary comedian and activist Mark Thomas.

This touching tribute to the genius of John Martyn - a restless, often self-destructive artist whose unique voice and music is both breathtakingly bold and achingly tender - also features unreleased footage of Martyn alongside interviews with his family, friends and fellow musicians. The show marks ten years since his untimely death.

Tues - Thurs 29 - 31 October at 7.30pm

£30/£25: Standard. Concessions available

020 3642 6606

thecoronettheatre.com (no booking fee)

In person at the Box Office (Mon - Sat, 10am - 6pm)

Address: The Coronet Theatre, 103 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3LB

Website: thecoronettheatre.com t: @thecoronettheatre





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You