SWAN LAKE to Return to Birmingham Royal Ballet's Repertoire

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Following this summer's celebrations of 100 years of their Founding Director Laureate and one of ballet's most influential directors and choreographers, Sir Peter Wright, this autumn, Birmingham Royal Ballet will revive his production of Swan Lake.

One of the Company's most Popular Productions in its repertoire, Swan Lake will play at Birmingham Hippodrome from Wednesday 23 September to Saturday 3 October 2026. The production will then transfer to London's Sadler's Wells Theatre from Wednesday 28 to Saturday 31 October 2026.

Principal casting has also been announced for both venues with Céline Gittens, Momoko Hirata, Yu Kurihara, Miki Mizutani, Beatrice Parma and Yaoqian Shang sharing the role of Odette/Odile and Enrique Bejarano Vidal, Tzu-Chao Chou, Mathias Dingman, Yasiel Hodelín Bello, Mason King, Max Maslen and Lachlan Monaghan sharing the role of Prince Siegfried. Performance dates are listed below.

Birmingham Royal Ballet Director, Carlos Acosta said: “In this year where we celebrate 100 years of the magnificent contributions of our Founding Director Laureate, Sir Peter Wright, we couldn't not bring his cherished and spectacular production of Swan Lake back to the stage. Not only one of the world's favourite ballets, this specific production has been beloved for decades and over generations - bringing many to ballet for the very first time. We look forward to being back on the stage in Birmingham and London this autumn with this unmissable show.”

Prince Siegfried is out hunting one night when he happens upon a flock of graceful swans. When one of them turns into a beautiful woman, the Prince is utterly smitten – but Odette explains that she has fallen under an evil spell cast by Baron von Rothbart, which keeps her in swan form from dawn to dusk. Can Siegfried's love break the spell?

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