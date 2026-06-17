SURINDERELLA Pantomime Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rifco Theatre Company has announced a nationwide tour of Surinderella, the UK's largest-scale British South Asian pantomime of its kind. Touring the country from July to October 2026, the production puts a new spin on a classic fairytale through a contemporary British South Asian lens, blending Bhangra beats, colour and magic with all the spectacle, hilarious family-friendly comedy and audience interaction of traditional pantomime.

Making her acting debut, Harpz Kaur (BBC's Saturday Mash Up and former BBC Asian Network presenter) joins the cast as the fabulous Devi Godmother, while Andy Kumar (former Bigg Boss contestant and host of India's Got Talent), returns to the stage after many years as Surinder's selfie-obsessed stepsister, Lovely.

The production features an infectious soundtrack with music and lyrics by British Bhangra legend PBN, aka 'The Hitmaker', whose high-energy score blends Bhangra, Bollywood and South Asian sounds to bring Surinderella to life.

Set in the vibrant world of the Bolly-Woods, the story follows Surinder (Sonya Venugopal, Life of Pi Broadway and International Tour), a sweet and spirited young woman stuck under a never-ending mountain of chores thanks to her selfie-obsessed, Insta-vlogging stepsisters, Lovely (Andy Kumar) and Bubbly (Raheem Payne AKA Dosa Cat). Her only real ally is Basanti, a talking cow with more attitude than your average desi aunty. But when she crosses paths with Prince Kavi (Rory Dulku) and the ever-optimistic Babloo (Dhruv Ravi, Frankie Goes to Bollywood), Surinder's world is turned upside down. Add in the fabulous Devi Godmother (Harpz Kaur), a mysterious slipper, a dazzling Bollywood Ball and plenty of bakwaas, and the result is a whirlwind of magic, mayhem and romance before the final slipper finds its match.

The cast is completed by ensemble performers Chiara Dev Galli, Sarjan Hira, Neha Eapen, Kuldeep Goswami and Aron Rhode.

Pravesh Kumar MBE, Artistic Director of Rifco Theatre Company, said: “We've always loved the ingredients of pantomime – the humour, music and pure spectacle – so with Surinderella we've added our own masala to the mix.

“For many British South Asian audiences, it hasn't always been a tradition they felt connected to, so this is about opening the door wider, introducing new audiences, and celebrating a much-loved British artform in a way that reflects modern Britain.”

Ameet Chana, Director of Surinderella, said: “Surinderella is a massive celebration of family, community, and pure theatrical magic. This is a fun-for-all Desi panto built for every kind of day or night out.

“Whether you're planning a day out for the summer holidays with the kids, a big girls' night out with bubbles to add to the show's sparkles, or arriving with a full Desi entourage with the whole family and your Massis' in tow, you're in for an unforgettable experience. Grab your crew and book your tickets now before the clock strikes midnight!"

Surinderella UK Tour Dates & Venues 2026:

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry - Thu 16 Jul – Sun 19 Jul 2026

Beck Theatre, Hayes - Wed 22 Jul – Thu 23 Jul 2026

St George's Hall, Bradford - Wed 05 Aug – Sat 08 Aug 2026

Grove Theatre, Dunstable - Thu 13 Aug – Sun 16 Aug 2026

Theatre Royal, Portsmouth -Tue 18 Aug – Fri 21 Aug 2026

Palace Theatre, Manchester - Fri 04 Sep – Sat 05 Sep 2026

Crescent Theatre, Birmingham - Wed 09 Sep – Sat 12 Sep 2026

New Theatre, Peterborough - Tue 15 Sep – Fri 18 Sep 2026

Grand Theatre, Blackpool - Tue 22 Sep – Sat 26 Sep 2026

Crescent Theatre, Birmingham - Wed 30 Sep – Sat 03 Oct 2026

Woodville, Gravesend - Wed 07 Oct – Fri 09 Oct 2026

artsdepot, Barnet - Sat 17 Oct – Sun 18 Oct 2026

Theatre Royal Stratford East, London - Tue 20 Oct – Sat 31 Oct 2026

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...