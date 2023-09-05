SUNSETS Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse This Month

Performances run Wednesday 20th – Saturday 30th September 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Following a critically acclaimed run at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, Georgie Grier’s Sunsets will transfer to Seven Dials Playhouse for a limited run this September. This one woman play is presented in association with Seven Dials Playhouse for its return to London where it has previously had a short run at Theatre503 and pre-Edinburgh previews at Omnibus Theatre.

In what the Evening Standard called a cracking concept, Grier plays Denver, a podcast host and rom-com enthusiast. Described by The Telegraph (4 stars) as captivating, the play follows Denver as she records the final episode of her podcast series examining if you can really live your life like a romantic comedy. Film tropes collide in her attempt to create her own ‘Happily Ever After’ moment. But does walking off into the sunset mean anything if it’s not being recorded, and is it truly a grand gesture if it’s not in front of a live podcast audience?

Sunsets is actor and writer Georgie Grier’s debut play. Grier also hosts The Screenster Podcast; which takes a closer look at the film and television world. Her previous podcast guests have included actor Josh Hartnett, movement director Polly Bennett and writer Steven Knight. Grier comments, I’m very grateful for the support I’ve received for Sunsets so far and am excited to bring the show to Seven Dials Playhouse this September. Joining Grier as producer of the show is Grace O’Keefe who will also be directing this London transfer.

Amanda Davey, Chief Executive of Seven Dials Playhouse comments, Like many in the theatre industry, we are captivated by Georgie Grier’s Fringe trajectory, which stood as a testament to both tenacity and the supportive power of the theatre community and Fringe audiences. We are delighted to bring this exciting and relevant one-woman show to our venue for a limited run, giving London audiences the chance to experience what was unquestionably one of Edinburgh Fringe’s biggest success stories.




