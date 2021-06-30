SUMMER SHOWTIME ON THE COALING JETTY Announces Upcoming Performances

Following its smash 2020 run, Summer Showtime on The Coaling Jetty is back for 2021. Hosted on the historic Coaling Jetty on the River Thames in front of the Grade II* listed Battersea Power Station, London's only open-air cinema and theatre experience will feature special theatre and comedy performances from The Turbine Theatre and film screenings from The Cinema in The Arches, formerly known as Archlight Cinema. Both retailers can usually be found nestled under the railway arches in Circus West Village, a thriving riverside neighbourhood for London and the first completed chapter in the regeneration of Battersea Power Station.

Following sold out performances last year of popular musical Hair, theatre fans heading to Summer Showtime on The Coaling Jetty will be spoilt for choice with exciting performances from members of the renowned Brit School, productions of Jane Eyre, Romeo & Juliet, The Best of Frankie Valli, family-friendly Wind in The Willows, Beauty in the Beast and Three Little Pigs, as The Turbine Theatre takes to the stage again. There will also be double the laughs this year as comedian and member of comedy sketch group Daphne, Phil Wang, joins the line-up.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, The Turbine Theatre, said:

"After a successful Summer Showtime last year, we're thrilled to be welcoming audiences back to the beautiful Coaling Jetty at Battersea Power Station. The notion of presenting live entertainment came out of necessity to ensure we continue to engage our audiences. It's wonderful that we can bring this outdoor experience back for a second year and extend the theatre's reach across this exciting riverside neighbourhood at the foot of the iconic Battersea Power Station. We're looking forward to hosting a variety of work such as Shakespeare, compilation musical performances, comedy and our first children's musical; Wind in the Willows.

The Wind in the Willows is a beautiful and enchanting musical production written by Academy Award winner Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) with music by the award-winning Stiles & Drewe (Mary Poppins). The show was last seen at the London Palladium in 2018 and has been specially adapted for a more intimate outdoor performance. It promises to be the perfect Summer treat for all the family, and we can't wait to welcome you back to Summer Showtime on The Coaling Jetty."

Extra measures are being taken to ensure the safety of visitors attending Summer Showtime on The Coaling Jetty at Battersea Power Station. One-way systems and signage have been installed for guidance to help everyone entering the development keep a safe distance and hand sanitisers are located across the site.

Travelling to Battersea Power Station couldn't be easier. The riverside destination is accessible by bus, bike, car, train and tube. Or why not hop on board an Uber Boat by Thames Clippers to Battersea Power Station pier for a one of a kind journey on the Thames - only a 15-minute journey from Embankment, 20 minutes from Blackfriars, 30 minutes from Putney and 40 minutes from Canary Wharf.

HENRY V

The Brit School

Saturday 17 July @ 11:00

Running Time: 70-90 Minutes - No Interval

Recommended Age: 12+

7th July @ 11:00, 13:00 & 15:00

In this version of Henry V, the eponymous hero acts not to save the country, but to save face and his own career. Twas ever thus, of course - but the stakes were never anywhere near this high. A Covid ridden, post-Brexit Britain appears as a post-apocalyptic wasteland, standing in stark contrast to a vibrant, multicultural Europe. The villains of politics wash us with verbose rallying calls while our reality yields to further swathes of grey, turgid, English blandishments. We are the living animals being tested upon by the privileged, as they buffered and untarnished with offshore bank accounts statements as shields.

THE TEMPEST

The Brit School

Saturday 17 July @ 13:00

Running Time: 70-90 Minutes - No Interval

Recommended Age: 12+

A group of migrants arrive in a new land and through Shakespeare's Tempest they explore the meaning of love, forgiveness and new beginnings. Prospero uses magic to conjure a storm and torment the survivors of a shipwreck. Prospero's Caliban, plots to rid himself of his master, but is thwarted by Prospero's spirit-servant Ariel. The King's young son Ferdinand, thought to be dead, falls in love with Prospero's daughter Miranda. Their celebrations are cut short when Prospero confronts his brother and reveals his identity as the usurped Duke of Milan. The families are reunited and all conflict is resolved. Prospero grants Ariel his freedom and prepares to leave the island.

AS YOU LIKE IT

The Brit School

Saturday 17 July @ 15:00

Running Time: 70-90 Minutes - No Interval

Recommended Age: 12+

In the kingdom of Duke Frederick, it's the cold harsh grey world of business and money, money, money! Rosalind, the daughter of Fredrick's brother the banished Duke Senior is cast out by Frederic and forced to run away to a new life in the forest of Arden with Celia, Frederick's daughter and their motley friend Touchstone. Orlando tries to prove himself in Frederick's world, but is forced to flee to the forest, to escape the jealousy of his brother Oliver, where he meets the banished Duke with his alternative way of living in harmony with the world. The Duke teaches Orlando this alternative way. It is here that he meets again Rosalind disguised as Ganymede, they both discover what it is to love, to be open, to be kind. A fun caper of mistaken identity, freedom to express and be yourself, in an open and inclusive world. Where you can live AS YOU LIKE IT.

OUT OF THE THUNDERDOME

Sunday 18 July @ 20:00

Running Time: 1 hour 30 minutes - Including interval

Recommended Age: 3+

David Breeds: failed footballer, failed royal marine, accidental rock-climbing instructor, night shift factory worker, theme park ride operator and Apple genius, decided to try his hand at acting and singing. Isolated in lockdown, the Dear Evan Hansen star created a bizarre group of mythical friends who became way more popular than he ever was.

The show features some of David's favourite songs. Check out his TikTok account @david_breeds to get all the in jokes. Bring your own onesie.

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

Wednesday 21 - Sunday 25 July

Running Time: 2 hours 20 minutes - Including interval

Recommended Age: 3+

1st - 2resented with Theatrical Rights Worldwide

Join Ratty, Badger, Mole and the impulsive Toad as they embark on a series of riotous adventures spiralling from Toad's insatiable need for speed!

The Wind in the Willows is a beautiful and enchanting musical production written by Academy Award winner Julian Fellowes with music by the award-winning Stiles & Drewe, presented by the Turbine Theatre, London.

Last seen at the London Palladium in 2018, The Wind in the Willows has been specially adapted for a more intimate outdoor performance.

QUEENS OF MT 2 feat. Tiana Biscuit

Sunday 25 July @ 20:00

Running Time: 2 hours - Including interval

Recommended Age: 14+ (This performance contains scenes of an adult nature and strong language)

An Evening of Show tunes on the River Thames with Drag Queens: River Medway, Kate Butch, Samantha Stone and your Host: Tiana Biscuit!



Join these Broadway babes for 'One Night Only'. They'll be singing some of your favourite tunes. This is guaranteed to be a 'Sunday In The Park With George' you'll never forget! So, 'Don't Rain on my Parade' and BOOK NOW!!!



After the success of the first "Queens Of MT', they're back, back, back, back, back again, this time even bigger & better than before, and on The Coaling Jetty at Battersea Power Station!! Featuring some of your favourite musical theatre hits from some of London's best Drag Queens! Last time sold very fast so make sure to grab a ticket now, to avoid missing out!

JANE EYRE

DOT Productions

Tuesday 27 July @ 14:00

Running Time: 2 hours 20 minutes - Including interval

Recommended Age: 3+

Charlotte Bronte's masterpiece is brought vividly to life in this new stage adaptation. From the cruelty of Jane's life as a child to the passions and mysterious secrets of her adult life, this is the story of Jane Eyre, an orphan with no love or family. Only the spirit to endure and grow into a strong and independent women.

DOT Productions return in their 11th year of touring with another adaptation of a well-loved English classic. Charlotte Bronte's bold and enduring novel is full of gothic drama and heart wrenching choices that translate onto the stage in a powerful production played out by 5 actors that is not to be missed!

BARD IN THE YARD

A Will & Co Production

Monday 2 August @ 14:00

Running Time: 1 hour - No interval

Recommended Age: 10+

Will & Co Production

They say Shakespeare Macbeth in plague quarantine... what they don't say is that you helped, a lot.



This "irresistible" (The Guardian) play by author and director Victoria Gartner is "funny and moving, not to mention immersive" (The Independent).

William Shakespeare is stuck. Like, really stuck. Blank parchment stuck. He is trying to write a new masterpiece and has the weight of his company's eager return to the stage on his shoulders.



What's more, his rival Ben Jonson, on top of making the best sourdough bread ever, also has a new play in the works... So he has decided to pick your brains and make sure this new show is the smash hit it is promising to be.

This year, you can help the Bard write Macbeth! This new play is urgently requested by the King, on pain of all of our heads ending up on spikes.

Bard in the Yard is an antidote to lockdown blues, as well as a moving and fun conversation between Shakespeare and you, the audience.

ROMEO & JULIET

A Sirrah Sisters Production

Tuesday 3 August @ 20:00

Running Time: 1 hour - No interval

Recommended Age: 3+

Production

An ancient grudge has torn the city and families apart, two teenagers find solace within each other, but at what cost?

You know the story from GCSE English, now it's our time to tell it with our female and non-binary cast.

The Sirrah Sisters engage with audiences and communities from all backgrounds, presenting fun, dynamic, relatable and energetic productions of Shakespeare's works, concentrating on Shakespeare's imagery and storytelling, allowing the plays to be accessible and clear for all. We are forging our female and non-binary mark in productions famously and historically performed by all male casts.

THE BEST OF FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS

Wednesday 4 August @ 20:00

Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes - No interval

Recommended Age: 3+

The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a spectacular high-pitched celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time.

This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of those four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a street lamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, this incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades. The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features all your favourite songs including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

Featuring cast members from the smash hit Tony award-winning show Jersey Boys and other hit West End musicals, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will leave you on a 'high' and guarantee you'll be saying 'Oh, What A Night!

THE THREE LITTLE PIGS

An Unusual Theatre Company Production

Wednesday 4 - Saturday 7 August

Running Time: 55 Minutes - No interval

Recommended Age: 3+

Theatre Company Production

This new version of the classic story is full of catchy songs, clever rhymes and silly charm, but also has some very smart things to say about home and family.

Join Bar, Bee and Q, this Summer as they set off into the big wide world, to build their three little houses out of hay, sticks and bricks, but will they escape the Big Bad Wolf?

He can huff and puff until the cows come home, but will the Wolf get the better of the three little superstar piglets in this new version of the family musical, retelling the classic story live on stage!

From the award-winning writers of the international smash hit Mary Poppins, this fun-filled musical is directed by Victoria Gimby (Rock Of Ages UK tour & Myth with Arlene Phillips) along with Musical Director Flynn Sturgeon (Soho Cinders at The Charing Cross Theatre & The Roles We'll Never Play at The London Palladium).

Full of catchy songs, jokes and japes for little ones and adults alike, this endearing musical will leave you squealing with glee and howling with laughter. It's the perfect family show to keep your little piggies entertained this summer!

THE GRAD FEST

A Grad Fest Production

Thursday 5 August @ 20:00

Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes - No interval

Recommended Age: 3+

Liam Gartland and Alice Croft of The Grad Fest have brought together a group of 10 incredibly talented 2021 drama school graduates to showcase the future of our industry. Directed by Alex Conder, the show will also feature a very exciting special guest host/keyboard player for the graduates.

THE PHANTASTICS

Friday 6 August @ 20:00

Running Time: 1 hour - No interval

Recommended Age: 3+

An extraordinary male classical crossover group featuring some of London's top leading men from The Phantom of the Opera and other West End musicals! Let your fantasies unwind as they showcase the world's greatest musical theatre and incredible pop, rock and opera ballads. Here are the exceptional vocal talents of The Phantastics.

ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY

A Tom Duern Production - Hosted by Grace Mouat

Sunday 8 August @ 20:00

Running Time: 2 hours 20 minutes - Including interval

Recommended Age: 3+

After two successful West End weekends at The Apollo Theatre (December 2020) & The Vaudeville (May 2021), we are excited to be back on The Coaling Jetty at Battersea Power Station.

Roles We'll Never Play will see a star-studded cast singing songs outside of their casting brackets. Notable performances in the last concert included a show stopping 'All Male' version of 'Ex-Wives' from Six the Musicaland power house leading lady Alice Fearn ending the show with an incredible rendition of Santa Fe from Disney's Newsies.

This is an exceptional cast so expect big performances and show stopping vocals.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

​A Scott Theatre Production

Tuesday 17 August @ 14:00

Running Time: 1 hour - No interval

Recommended Age: 5+

Theatre Production

Hermia loves Lysander. Lysander loves Hermia. But Demetrius loves Hermia. And Helena loves Demetrius. They all run into the woods where the mischievous sprite Puck has plenty of tricks in store for them! Meanwhile, the local cricket team is getting together to rehearse a play...

Join Scoot on The Coaling Jetty at Battersea Power Station for our family-friendly, sixty-minute production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'. Whether you're five or 105, a Shakespeare newcomer or a Bard aficionado - we've got something for everyone!

CRIME SCENE IMPROVISATION

​Thursday 19 August @ 20:00

Running Time: 1 hour - No interval

Recommended Age: 12+

No one knows who the killer is; not even the cast! Crime Scene Improvisation is a rip-roaring comedy entirely made up on the spot to solve a surreal murder chosen by the audience.

"The slickest and quickest improv at the [Edinburgh] Fringe" - Wee Review 2019

Once you've picked your victim, grab your detective hats and prepare to laugh as you meet the suspects, grill them in a line up, and ultimately decide who's off to the clanger.

VOICES & LYRICS

A G&J Production

Friday 20 August @ 17:00

Running Time: 1 hour - No interval

Recommended Age: 15+ (This performance contains strong language)

G&J Production

Voices & Lyrics debuted at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton as a musical theatre cabaret show celebrating "b" side musicals and musical theatre writers. Over the years Voices & Lyrics has returned featuring some incredible musical theatre performers sharing many stand-alone songs that don't get heard as often as commercial musicals touring the country.

FATT BUTCHER'S DISCO BINGO

Presented by Fatt Projects

Friday 20 August @ 20:30

Running Time: 2 hours 15 minutes - Including interval

Recommended Age: 16+ (This performance contains strong language)

20th August @ 20:3rojects

WARNING: this is not your ordinary bingo, Fatt Butcher's Disco Bingo is a FULL-ON PRODUCTION BABES!



Join Birmingham's queen of [bingo] balls, statement earrings and sausage rolls, Fatt Butcher for an unmissable night of outrageous performance, party poppers, and prizes, with a wall to wall soundtrack of disco beats from superstar DJ Sophie Ellis Bisto.

A critically acclaimed artist and winner of many awards, Fatt's Butcher has been described by NME as 'ramshackle' and by trolls on Twitter as 'the accelerating decline of humanity' (accolades of which they are understandably proud). See you there babes!

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

Presented by IPK

Saturday 21 August @ 14:30

Running Time: 2 hours - Including interval

Recommended Age: 3+

Following their sell-out success with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in 2021, IKP are proud to present this enchanting production which promises to be fast-paced, family-friendly and fun, so prepare to be amazed and amused as IKP give this tale of adventure and acceptance their trademark 'bonkers' treatment.

IN PIECES

​Future Spotlight Productions

Sunday 22 August @ 20:00

Running Time: 1 hour 20 minutes - No interval

Recommended Age: 12+ (This performance contains strong language)

Get lost in theatrical magic as we see this brand-new musical by Joey Contreras come to life in one exhilarating feature film with live performances from the stars of the film and West End Stars alongside some new talent.

Directed by Louis Rayneau, Choreography by Rachel Sargent & Produced by Future Spotlight Productions.

Our love lives are constantly in pieces. Shifting in and out of feeling fully complete. But you never know how a single spark one day can unlock a new you, so we make a choice at the crossroad, we say yes to the coffee date, and wherever that leads, we learn to embrace the journey.

Could it be another New York love story?