STUDIO 3 ARTS Hosts Poetry Open-Mic SPOKEN NOT STIRRED

Events take place Thursday 12th November and Wednesday 9th December, 7pm.

Studio 3 Arts' open-mic event for poetry and spoken-word lead by resident local poet Dauda Ladejobi, Spoken, Not Stirred has become a renowned poetry event with poets travelling from far afield to perform. After a pandemic-enforced break, the borough's leading poetry night, Spoken, Not Stirred, returns with plenty more tickets available to those who want to attend the event from the comfort of their homes, with online streaming via Zoom! Featuring Chris White, a poet, performer and submerging artist festering in Devon. With a passion for making poetry that's fun and accessible, Chris has performed his work nationally at festivals and spoken-word nights from Tongue Fu to Latitude. He regularly makes full-length shows which he's taken to the Theatre Royal Plymouth, Camden People's Theatre and Cambridge Junction. In his silly and surreal way he often talks about class, queerness and identity. He's won multiple slams, came 3rd in last year's Roundhouse London Slam and is a former Bard of Exeter.

Studio 3 Arts in Barking will be presenting a mixture of safe, socially distant events with an online programme to ensure everyone can enjoy many art forms during this time. There will be theatre, exhibitions, dance and poetry for all ages. This is a unique opportunity for Studio 3 Arts to engage with local people of Barking and Dagenham plus reach out to arts lovers everywhere.

