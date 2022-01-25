STEVE AND TOBIAS VERSUS DEATH Comes to the Pleasance Theatre

Tobias hates mash and Steve hates Tobias, but when they discover their mom to be patient zero in a world of flesh-eating zombies, the torn apart brothers get pieced back together, only to be torn apart all over again. Steve and Tobias Versus Death is heading to the Pleasance Theatre following the cancellation of its VAULT Festival performances and is a comedy about two brothers trapped in their living room during a zombie apocalypse. Under-pinned by a deep sense of tragedy and fuelled by meticulously choreographed fights, we follow two brothers as they care for their infected mother, fend off the incoming undead, and mend their fractured relationship. Improvised comedy and a dystopian backdrop collide to tell the nightmare story of an absentee father, a bed-ridden mother, and an apocalypse bursting through the door.

Writer and performer Sebastian Gardner said, "We're incredibly grateful to the creative teams at both VAULT Festival and Pleasance for working to support us and the show. The VAULT Festival cancellation was the second time our planned premier of the show was cancelled due to covid, so to be able to finally share the show with our audience with Pleasance is incredibly exciting. We're overwhelmed with the level of support extended to artists effected by the cancellation of VAULT Festival, and we're aware of how fortunate we are to have found a new home for the show. We debuted our first show in 2019 with Pleasance in Edinburgh, so returning with STEVE AND TOBIAS VERSUS DEATH in March really feels like a homecoming for us."

Sebastian Gardner is a co-founder of Paper Mug Theatre, formed in 2019 by three graduates of East 15's BA Acting and Contemporary Theatre. He won multiple awards for his debut show I Lost My Virginity to Chopin's Nocturne in B-Flat Minor, including The King's Head Theatre Stella Wilkie Award for New Writing, and China Plate Theatre's Pick for Pulse Festival. Co-writer Daniel Kettle is a comedian and co-founder of Superglue Assembly Line, a comedy troupe with a taste for blood and the stage.

Performances run 15 - 19 March.

https://www.pleasance.co.uk/ | 020 7609 1800