STATUS QUO Will Return to Dreamland, Margate in 2024

56 years on from their first performance at the iconic venue in 1968, legendary rock group STATUS QUO will return to Dreamland, Margate on Thursday 15 August 2024.

Today’s announcement continues Dreamland’s reputation for presenting musical legends in the unique setting of the outdoor Scenic Stage, this year welcoming back the likes of Tom Jones 60 years after his first concert at the venue. 2023 has also seen headlining performances from Queens of the Stone Age, Bastille, The Streets and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man amongst many others, playing to thousands of fans.

STATUS QUO’s total world-wide record sales exceed 118 million units, they have released over 100 singles and have spent in excess of 415 weeks in the British Singles Chart. In 1985, the band opened the legendary Live Aid at Wembley Stadium and have continued to be leaders in British rock music for over 60 years, achieving 60 chart hits in the UK - more than any other rock band.



Eddie Kemsley, CEO Dreamland said: ‘It’s an absolute thrill to announce the legendary Status Quo will be returning to Dreamland and Margate. Since Dreamland began, 103 years ago, music and entertainment have been at our very heart. Being in a position now to attract artists of such a high calibre back to the town is just another step towards our goal of becoming the most exciting venue for music and entertainment in the UK.’



The unique concert at Dreamland is set to feature some of the band's most beloved and recognised music. STATUS QUO’s return to Dreamland provides fans from the very beginning and newcomers to their music the opportunity to see these icons of rock music in the spectacular outdoor setting of the Scenic Stage.

Speaking of their return to Dreamland, STATUS QUO’s Francis Rossi said; "As a band, we have a love for Margate - spending time there as kids with fond memories of riding the Scenic Railway coaster at Dreamland. Now, we get to return to the iconic Dreamland having first played there 56 years ago in 1968, it's a homecoming in so many ways that we can't wait to share with thousands of our fans."

James Penfold, Head of Live Entertainment at Dreamland said: “We’re very excited to announce Status Quo as the first show for the summer of 2024 at Dreamland, continuing our rich history of bringing some of the best and biggest names in music to our Iconic Scenic Stage”

Tickets for STATUS QUO go on pre-sale from Wednesday 27th September 2023 and general on sale from Friday 29th September 2023. All ages welcome (under 18’s accompanied by an adult 18+) - tickets from Click Here and axs.com.