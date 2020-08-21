SQUAD GOALS Will Premiere at Dagenham and Redbridge FC

This highly physical show, filled with dance and drama, will be brought to life by a cast of incredible local Essex-based actors.

Squad Goals is a brand-new immersive show from Caspa Productions, opening for its world premiere at Dagenham & Redbridge Football Ground. Where better than to launch a show about football than in a football stadium as a socially distanced outdoor experience!

This lively and inspiring play tells of the lives, ambitions and relationships among a diverse group of young female school leavers who are inspired by the success of England's lionesses and form a 5-a-side squad in their home town, Dagenham. Squad Goals follows the challenges they face as they struggle to be taken seriously in a world seemingly designed to stop them reaching their potential.

Writer and co-director Michelle Payne comments Growing up in Essex, football was really important to me, I wanted to create show that fully embraced that sense of community. We need something positive for our young people and our local community that's supports both the sports and arts industry. Act one is a full immersive experience where you pick a side and meet your squad. Act two consists of a 5-a-side football match in the style of a dance routine. We're massively inspired by Essex dance troupes such as Diversity and wanted to create a spectacle where people can be rooting for their chosen teams.

This highly physical show, filled with dance and drama, will be brought to life by a cast of incredible local Essex-based actors, recent graduates and West End performers including Jade Marvin (Six, NCL), Annie Southall (The Boyfriend, Menier Chocolate Factory) and Lucy Aiston (Six, Bliss Cruise production). The ten roles have been double cast, with 4 swing performers, meaning the production is secure from cancellations even if any of the cast need to self-isolate.

Squad Goals originated as a highly-acclaimed one-act play at The Other Palace Studio after scratch nights at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and Mercury Theatre Colchester. Now Caspa Productions have reimagined the production with a new and exciting approach to socially distanced theatre, providing employment opportunities for a large cast and numerous creatives. The team seek to engage with a young and diverse audience through workshops, Q&As and special performances for schools, colleges and community groups.

Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsignite.com/event/3138/squad-goals.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You