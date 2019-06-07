SPRAY Comes to Assembly Roxy

A momentary attempt at revenge goes completely awry in this Korean social satire. Directed by Park Cheong-euy (Korean Theatre Directors' Association Director of the Year 2018), Spray is adapted from a popular Korean novel by Kim Kyung-wook. After an accidental act of theft, a fed-up man suddenly gets the buzz he's been searching for and is inspired to new acts of petty thievery. But when he finds the body of a dead cat in the parcel he's pilfered, the man is faced with a quandry... This satirical dark comedy tells the story in vibrant physical style.

The man who lives at number 709 is exhausted. His job is tiring him out and he's being kept awake each night by the sounds of his neighbour. One day, he accidently takes a parcel that's meant for number 109. Spurred on by escaping punishment for the first parcel, he starts to deliberately steal the post of other people. Then, to get her back for being so noisy, he takes one that's meant for his noisy neighbour. But when he opens it, he discovers it contains her cat's dead body. What the hell does he do next?

Park Cheong-euy said, "I wanted to create a magical space through the use of square frames on an enclosed stage. The fast-paced stage transformations help to parody the timid, restless anger of the flustered Otaku at the centre of the piece."My hope is for people to pay more attention to their neighbours' suffering."

Park Cheong-euy is an award-winning director and the founder of theatre company Choin Theatre. His previous works Train and The Angel and the Woodcutter both toured to the Edinburgh Fringe and were performed at C Venues. This year, Park Cheong-euy is also directing a unique, one-man performance of Macbeth at the Edinburgh Fringe. The work concentrates on an actor, played on alternate nights by a male and female actor, who becomes obsessed with performing the role of Macbeth. Refusing to conform to Shakespeare's wishes, he reclaims and redirects Macbeth's fate. In 2018, Park Cheong-euy was the Korean Theatre Directors' Association Director of the Year.

Choin Theatre specialise in creating a visual language that transcends the limitations of spoken communication. To do this, the company seamlessly combine different genres of traditional and contemporary performance, including mask dance, mime, acrobatics, music and physical theatre. They are especially interested in stories relating to individuals who break free of historical and social ties to follow their own chosen destiny. As well as Spray, Choin presents Macbeth at C Venues at this year's Fringe, also directed by Park Cheong-euy and with Lee Sang-hee in the cast.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 8+

All performances of Spray are spoken in Korean with English surtitles

Assembly Roxy (Venue 139), 2 Roxburgh Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9SU

31 Jul - 26 Aug, 14.35 - 15.35

www.assemblyfestival.com/roxy | 0131 623 3030





