SOUL SISTERS Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

From the producers of comedies Hormonal Housewives and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Red Entertainment have announced new touring musical, Soul Sisters!

Directed by multi-award-winning comedienne Angie Le Mar, Soul Sisters is an exhilarating new all-female soul musical that will take you on a journey of success, survival and sisterhood.

Angie Le Mar celebrates a career that spans over thirty years, after becoming the first Black female stand-up on the British comedy circuit, Le Mar is now respected in the showbiz world of comedy, television and film.

Soul Sisters, written by David Kent, is on sale from today in venues across the country.

Angie Le Mar, Director for Soul Sisters The Musical said "I am truly honoured to be directing this amazing musical. Growing up and listening to Soul Music, it was not only the soundtrack to my life but to many people's lives. David Kent has given us a great relatable story of sisterhood, friendship, and so much more. This production will hit you on so many levels from beginning to end! If you love music, love Soul and the memories, you'll love Soul Sisters."

Have you ever felt like you want to turn back the clock and party with your best friends? The stars of Soul Sisters are about to do just that. Set in a holiday camp chalet at a Soul Weekender, we follow a 70s smash-hit making band, The Fabulettes, as they seek to reclaim that elusive closeness they once shared as starry-eyed teens.

Our stars, Alma, Moira, & Rachael, have known each other for 30 years yet nothing can prepare them for tonight's revelations. They face the real, honest truth and express themselves in the only way they know-how - through the very music that brought them together.

If real friendship is about accepting your friends as they truly are, then perhaps first they must learn to accept themselves.

Matt Brinkler, Executive Producer at RED Entertainment said "Bringing new musicals and comedy to theatres all over the country is our passion at RED Entertainment. We're really excited for everyone to come and join us at Soul Sisters. It's like the UK's answer to Dreamgirls and everyone leaves singing the songs."

Tour Dates

Friday 25 March 2022 - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Saturday 26 March 2022 - Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford

Sunday 27 March 2022 - Harlequin Theatre, Redhill

Tuesday 29 March 2022 - Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham

Wednesday 30 March 2022 - Royal Spa Centre, Leamington

Thursday 31 March 2022 - Palace Theatre, Redditch

Friday 01 April 2022 - Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, Sutton Coldfield

Saturday 02 April 2022 - Swan Theatre, Worcester

Sunday 03 April 2022 - Beck Theatre, Hayes

Tuesday 05 April 2022 - The Core at Corby Cube, Corby

Wednesday 06 April - The Place, Telford

Thursday 07 April 2022 - The Hafren, Newtown

Friday 08 April 2022 - Middleton Arena, Middleton

Sunday 10 April 2022 - Forum Theatre, Billingham

Tuesday 12 April 2022 - Playhouse, Whitley Bay

Wednesday 13 April 2022 - Webster Theatre, Arbroath

Thursday 14 April 2022 - Whitehall, Dundee

Saturday 16 April 2022 - Carnegie Theatre & Arts Centre, Workington

Sunday 17 April 2022 - Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

Tuesday 19 April 2022 - Theatre Royal, St Helens

Thursday 21 April 2022 - Octagon Theatre, Yeovil

Friday 22 April 2022 - McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater

Saturday 23 April 2022 - McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater

Sunday 24 April 2022 - Stag, Sevenoaks

Tuesday 26 April 2022 - New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

Wednesday 27 April 2022 - New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

Thursday 28 April 2022 - The Anvil, Basingstoke

Saturday 30 April 2022 - Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

Sunday 01 May 2022 - Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Tuesday 03 May 2022 - Princess Hall, Aldershot

Wednesday 04 May 2022 - Cresset, Peterborough

Thursday 05 May 2022 - Regent, Ipswich

Saturday 07 May 2022 - Towngate Theatre, Basildon

Sunday 08 May 2022 - The Central, Chatham

Tuesday 10 May 2022 - Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne

Wednesday 11 May 2022 - Lighthouse Theatre, Poole

Friday 13 May 2022 - The Muni Theatre, Colne

Sunday 15 May 2022 - Civic Theatre, Rotherham

Tuesday 17 May 2022 - Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

Wednesday 18 May 2022 - Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

Saturday 21 May 2022 - Pavilion Theatre, Weymouth

Sunday 22 May 2022 - Shanklin Theatre, Shanklin

Tuesday 24 May 2022 - Alive Corn Exchange, King's Lynn

Wednesday 25 May 2022 - Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield

Thursday 26 May 2022 - Grand, Lancaster

Friday 27 May 2022 - Bath Halls, Scunthorpe

Saturday 28 May 2022 - Alban Arena, St Albans

Sunday 29 May 2022 - Lighthouse, Kettering