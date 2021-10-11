SOUL SISTERS Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year
Soul Sisters, written by David Kent, is on sale from today in venues across the country.
From the producers of comedies Hormonal Housewives and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Red Entertainment have announced new touring musical, Soul Sisters!
Directed by multi-award-winning comedienne Angie Le Mar, Soul Sisters is an exhilarating new all-female soul musical that will take you on a journey of success, survival and sisterhood.
Angie Le Mar celebrates a career that spans over thirty years, after becoming the first Black female stand-up on the British comedy circuit, Le Mar is now respected in the showbiz world of comedy, television and film.
Angie Le Mar, Director for Soul Sisters The Musical said "I am truly honoured to be directing this amazing musical. Growing up and listening to Soul Music, it was not only the soundtrack to my life but to many people's lives. David Kent has given us a great relatable story of sisterhood, friendship, and so much more. This production will hit you on so many levels from beginning to end! If you love music, love Soul and the memories, you'll love Soul Sisters."
Have you ever felt like you want to turn back the clock and party with your best friends? The stars of Soul Sisters are about to do just that. Set in a holiday camp chalet at a Soul Weekender, we follow a 70s smash-hit making band, The Fabulettes, as they seek to reclaim that elusive closeness they once shared as starry-eyed teens.
Our stars, Alma, Moira, & Rachael, have known each other for 30 years yet nothing can prepare them for tonight's revelations. They face the real, honest truth and express themselves in the only way they know-how - through the very music that brought them together.
If real friendship is about accepting your friends as they truly are, then perhaps first they must learn to accept themselves.
Matt Brinkler, Executive Producer at RED Entertainment said "Bringing new musicals and comedy to theatres all over the country is our passion at RED Entertainment. We're really excited for everyone to come and join us at Soul Sisters. It's like the UK's answer to Dreamgirls and everyone leaves singing the songs."
Tour Dates
Friday 25 March 2022 - Grove Theatre, Dunstable
Saturday 26 March 2022 - Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford
Sunday 27 March 2022 - Harlequin Theatre, Redhill
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - Royal Spa Centre, Leamington
Thursday 31 March 2022 - Palace Theatre, Redditch
Friday 01 April 2022 - Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, Sutton Coldfield
Saturday 02 April 2022 - Swan Theatre, Worcester
Sunday 03 April 2022 - Beck Theatre, Hayes
Tuesday 05 April 2022 - The Core at Corby Cube, Corby
Wednesday 06 April - The Place, Telford
Thursday 07 April 2022 - The Hafren, Newtown
Friday 08 April 2022 - Middleton Arena, Middleton
Sunday 10 April 2022 - Forum Theatre, Billingham
Tuesday 12 April 2022 - Playhouse, Whitley Bay
Wednesday 13 April 2022 - Webster Theatre, Arbroath
Thursday 14 April 2022 - Whitehall, Dundee
Saturday 16 April 2022 - Carnegie Theatre & Arts Centre, Workington
Sunday 17 April 2022 - Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
Tuesday 19 April 2022 - Theatre Royal, St Helens
Thursday 21 April 2022 - Octagon Theatre, Yeovil
Friday 22 April 2022 - McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater
Saturday 23 April 2022 - McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater
Sunday 24 April 2022 - Stag, Sevenoaks
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
Thursday 28 April 2022 - The Anvil, Basingstoke
Saturday 30 April 2022 - Bridlington Spa, Bridlington
Sunday 01 May 2022 - Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Tuesday 03 May 2022 - Princess Hall, Aldershot
Wednesday 04 May 2022 - Cresset, Peterborough
Thursday 05 May 2022 - Regent, Ipswich
Saturday 07 May 2022 - Towngate Theatre, Basildon
Sunday 08 May 2022 - The Central, Chatham
Tuesday 10 May 2022 - Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne
Wednesday 11 May 2022 - Lighthouse Theatre, Poole
Friday 13 May 2022 - The Muni Theatre, Colne
Sunday 15 May 2022 - Civic Theatre, Rotherham
Tuesday 17 May 2022 - Queens Theatre, Barnstaple
Wednesday 18 May 2022 - Kings Theatre, Portsmouth
Saturday 21 May 2022 - Pavilion Theatre, Weymouth
Sunday 22 May 2022 - Shanklin Theatre, Shanklin
Tuesday 24 May 2022 - Alive Corn Exchange, King's Lynn
Wednesday 25 May 2022 - Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield
Thursday 26 May 2022 - Grand, Lancaster
Friday 27 May 2022 - Bath Halls, Scunthorpe
Saturday 28 May 2022 - Alban Arena, St Albans
Sunday 29 May 2022 - Lighthouse, Kettering