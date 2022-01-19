SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement After Government Announces End of Plan B Measures

Following the Prime Minister's announcement today (Wednesday 19 January) that England is returning to Plan A Covid measures, here is a statement from SOLT and UK Theatre Chief Executive Julian Bird:

'The relaxing of Plan B measures, particularly the end of mandatory home working, should provide a confidence boost to the theatre industry after several weeks of turbulence and uncertainty. Throughout the pandemic, theatres UK-wide have worked tirelessly to offer world-class entertainment and audiences can be assured that venues using the See it Safely mark, developed by SOLT & UK Theatre, are operating in accordance with the latest Government guidelines. As restrictions ease, we continue to ask theatregoers to wear face coverings throughout our buildings unless exempt, to protect our hardworking staff, performers and fellow audience members.'

For more information visit: https://solt.co.uk/