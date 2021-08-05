SMALL CHANGE Will Be Revived at Omnibus Theatre in September

Peter Gills' powerful memory play, set on the east side of Cardiff in the 1950s and the 1970s, about boyhood, the complex love between mothers and sons and a search for the truth is revived by George Richmond-Scott and launches the Autumn season at Omnibus Theatre from 14 September to 2 October 2021.

Last performed in London in 2008, this poetic exploration of the human condition centres around Gerard, a troubled man at the end of youth, trapped by his past. He relives his vibrant childhood in search for the moment that defined him. Gill's story and its close examination of the truth and beauty in the ordinary and mundane, is widely regarded as one of his finest works.

Small Change will be George Richmond-Scott's second play at Omnibus Theatre and follows his double 2018 OFFIE nominated adaptation of Lorca's Blood Wedding. He says of Gill's work: "I was drawn to his incredible vivid language and his gift for evoking place and childhood. At the heart of this play is a powerful examination of parent, child and love. It's a story that looks at how we deal with the past and old wounds in our quest for reconciliation and peace."

George is associate director on Everybody's Talking About Jamie and newly appointed Head of Performance at ALRA South. He launched his new production company, Both Barrels Theatre in 2020 as a not-for-profit organisation. The creative team also includes movement director Rachel Wise (WELSH NATIONAL OPERA, ORANGE TREE THEATRE) lighting designer Ali Hunter (SOHO THEATRE, JERMYN STREET THEATRE, THEATRE 503) and sound designer Lex Kosanke (HAMPSTEAD THEATRE, PARK THEATRE, ARCOLA). The Small Change set and costumes will be designed by Liam Bunster (The Taming of the Shrew, WANAMAKER PLAYHOUSE, Yokes Night, THEATRE ROYAL STRATFORD, Macbeth, RSC).

Creative Team:

Directed by: George Richmond-Scott

Movement director: Rachel Wise

Set and Costume Design: Liam Bunster

Lighting Designer: Ali Hunter

Sound Designer: Lex Kosanke

Production Manager: Gabriel Finn

Casting by Jane Frisby

Photography credit: Jon Holloway

Full Casting will be announced soon.

Performances run 14 September - 2 October.

Booking Link: www.omnibus-clapham.org/small-change-2021/