SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE IN CONCERT to Play Exclusive London Show at Eventim Apollo

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Sleepless in Seattle is set to be performed live in concert this Winter at London's Eventim Apollo. The perfect treat before Christmas, the show is set for 19th December 2026, which will see the films iconic soundtrack, featuring some of the most romantic songs of all time, being brought to life by a live orchestra.

Originally released by TriStar Pictures in 1993, the film will be presented on a huge HD screen, while its beloved soundtrack is performed live to film, allowing audiences to experience the movie's unforgettable charm in a whole new, heart-stirring way.

Directed by the queen of romantic comedies, Nora Ephron, Sleepless in Seattle follows the cross-country, serendipitous journey of two strangers whose lives and hearts intersect in unexpected ways. Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) is a recently widowed father whose heartfelt call to a late-night radio show captures the attention of Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a journalist on the opposite side of the country who becomes unexpectedly drawn to him. As Sam tries to rebuild a life with his young son and Annie questions the direction of her own, a series of chance moments and near-misses pull them toward one another, culminating in a hopeful twist on classic romantic destiny.

Marc Shaiman served as the composer and producer for Sleepless in Seattle, skilfully blending classic romantic standards such as Jimmy Durante's As Time Goes By and Louis Armstrong's A Kiss to Build a Dream On with his own original pieces.

Among them was A Wink and a Smile performed by Harry Connick Jr., which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Shaiman played a key role in shaping the film's vintage charm, seamlessly merging nostalgic melodies with contemporary arrangements.

Sleepless in Seattle earned a further Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, as well as multiple Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actor for Tom Hanks. Over the years, it has been widely celebrated by critics and publications as one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, praised for its wit, charm, and enduring appeal.

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