SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Epstein Theatre This Easter

Step into an enchanted world of beautiful princesses, handsome princes and evil fairies at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre this Easter.

Audiences at the Hanover Street landmark are being invited to join the fairytale fun as Regal Entertainments presents the spectacular Sleeping Beauty from Friday, 7 to Sunday, 16 April.

Follow the story of Princess Aurora who is cursed by the evil fairy Carabosse. Pricking her finger on a spinning wheel, Aurora is doomed to eternal sleep which can only be broken by a kiss from her one true love.

Will the beautiful princess be released from her spell? And what fate awaits the evil Carabosse?

The cast includes Mia Molloy as Princess Aurora, Rachael Wood as Carabosse, Lewis Burrage as the Prince, Warren Donnelly as the King, Katy Mac as Fairy Sparkle, Reece Sibbald as Chester the Jester and Mark Two as the Dame.

The panto is written by Liam Mellor and directed by Chantelle Nolan. Choreography comes from Nazene Langfield and musical supervisor is Callum Clarke.

Mia Molloy is Princess Aurora. The Liverpool Theatre School graduate's stage credits include Scouse Pacific, Our Day Out and Mam I'm 'Ere at Liverpool's Royal Court and Liverbird song at the Epstein Theatre. Panto credits include Jack and the Beanstalk and Snow White, at the Epstein Theatre, The Wizard of Oz at St Helens Theatre Royal, and The Wizard of Oz, Cinderella and Aladdin at The Atkinson, Southport.

Rachael Wood plays Carabosse. The LIPA trained actor and singing coach's stage credits include Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at St Helens Theatre Royal, Diva in Mam I'm 'Ere at Liverpool's Royal Court, Hannah in The Chaplin Story, Snow White, and the title role in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.

Lewis Burrage is the Prince. Lewis studied on a scholarship at the prestigious Italia Conti where he was head boy. His stage credits include Benny in Abbalutely Fantastic, Jack in We'll Meet Again, performing in the 50th anniversary concert of Godspell, and Prince Charming in Cinderella at the Harlequin Theatre.

Warren Donnelly plays the King. Stage credits include Slappers and Slapheads at Liverpool's Royal Court and God's Official at West Yorkshire Playhouse/Liverpool Everyman, while his many screen credits include Tin Star; Cold Feet; Coronation Street; and five series as Stan in Shameless. He has appeared in panto several times for Regal Entertainments including Cinderella, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty and The Wizard of Oz.

Katy Mac is Fairy Sparkle. Katy returns to the Epstein Theatre after appearing as Baby Bear in Goldilocks and the Three Bears last Christmas. Her other stage credits include Bianca in The Taming of the Shrew, Gerda in The Snow Queen, Tammy in Dinosaur Adventure, Purge at The Lowry/Oldham Coliseum and The Scouse Cinderella at Liverpool's Royal Court. Panto credits include Fairy Sparkle in Sleeping Beauty at St Helens Theatre Royal, Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk, Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and the title role in Peter Pan.

Reece Sibbald plays Chester the Jester. Along with the Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz, his previous appearances for Regal Entertainments include Smee in Peter Pan and Simple Simon in Jack and the Beanstalk. As well as performing, Reece also writes Christmas shows and has his own company Reece Sibbald Productions and is a producer, writer and director of more than 65 professional pantomimes.

Mark Two will play the Dame. Born into a theatrical family, Mark began performing aged seven. He made his television debut aged 11 in All Your Own. His theatrical career started as one half of comedy double act Nicholas & Nickelby, as part of The Tommy Trinder show at Butlins. He has appeared at the London Palladium three times and has performed alongside showbusiness names including Danny la Rue, Benny Hill, Frankie Howard, Ken Dodd, Neil Morrissey, the Nolan Sisters, Ruth Madoc, Sherrie Hewson and the Chuckle Brothers. With his wife Dee he designs and makes his own extravagant costumes.

Epstein Theatre manager Anthony Proctor says: "Sleeping Beauty is a magical story of good versus evil where love conquers all, and I'm really excited to be able to bring it to Epstein audiences this Easter.

"With a fabulous cast, amazing costumes and sets, and a great soundtrack you'll be humming along for days, I can guarantee it will be a fantastic theatrical treat whether you're five or 85."

Regal Entertainments Ltd have also been shortlisted in four categories at the prestigious National Panto Awards 2023 for their productions of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, which entertained Epstein Theatre audiences last Christmas, and Cinderella which dazzled festive theatregoers at St Helens Theatre Royal.

The Epstein Theatre is managed by Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; and Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph.