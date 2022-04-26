SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to The Grange Theatre in December

The Grange Theatre will welcome back pantomime producers KD Theatre Productions with this year's must-see pantomime adventure, Sleeping Beauty. The pantomime of your dreams will dazzle and delight audiences of all ages and will run from Saturday 10th December 2022 - Monday 2nd January 2023.

Following last year's tremendously successful production of 'Cinderella' KD Theatre Productions are already working behind the scenes guaranteeing first rate casting, great sets and scenery and spectacular costumes. Owing to demand tickets go on sale on Sunday 24th April 2022.

The beautiful Princess Aurora will capture the hearts of young and old alike! But when evil Carabosse causes Princess Aurora to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep, will the dashing Prince Harry be able to save Aurora from her slumber? Will Aurora's hilarious Nurse O'Dear ever find a new husband? And will Aurora's best friend Muddles finally get the court Jester job he's so longed for! This classic pantomime will dazzle and delight the young and the young at heart!

Paul Edwards, Theatre Manager at The Grange, said "The Grange Theatre is absolutely thrilled to be working in association with KD Theatre Productions again for their sixth Pantomime with us. Pantomime is a huge part of the local community and this promises to be a "Beauty" of a Christmas show for the whole family."

This fantastic production will keep you wide awake and is written by Daniel Bell with further creatives to be announced.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, the Producers for KD Theatre Productions said: 'We are delighted to be returning to The Grange for our sixth year bringing magical, high quality, family entertainment to the Cheshire audiences, who really do love their pantomime! We are creating our most spectacular and exciting pantomime to date and can't wait to announce our casting very soon!'

This jam-packed pantomime will be glistening with our exciting blend of live music, quality professional performers, stunning sets, lavish costumes and bags of comedy. The Grange Theatre is the home of family pantomime in Northwich this Christmas.

Sleeping Beauty at The Grange Theatre, Hartford will run from Saturday 10th December 2022 - Monday 2nd January 2023.