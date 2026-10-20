SISTER ACT Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour in 2027

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL will return for a new UK and Ireland tour, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 11 September 2027.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Craig Revel Horwood will star as Mother Superior, alongside ChuckleVision legend Paul Chuckle as Monsignor O’Hara and West End sensation Zoe Birkett (Moulin Rouge, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Deloris Van Cartier at selected venues throughout the tour. Further casting to be announced. Full tour schedule and venue-specific casting details listed below.

Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as the longest serving judge on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, appearing on all 24 series. His many theatre credits include The Wicked Witch of the West in the UK Tour of Wizard of Oz, Miss Hannigan in Annie, both in the West End and on tour, Munkustrap in Cats, Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and Harry in Crazy for You at the Prince Edward Theatre. In 2025, Craig toured the UK in his one-man show Revelations: Songs Boys Don't Sing, which accompanied the release of his album of the same name. He returned to the road with the show this year. Craig directed and choreographed NOW That’s What I Call A Musical, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, and the 2016/17 tour of Sister Act The Musical as well as the Strictly Come Dancing: Arena Tour every year. He received Olivier nominations for Best Choreography for his work on Spend Spend Spend! and, My One and Only, both at the Piccadilly Theatre. He also choreographed the film Paddington 2.

Paul Chuckle is best known as one half of the famous, much-loved award-winning comedy pair The Chuckle Brothers (alongside his late brother Barry). The pair won the TV talent show New Faces, and had their own television series The ChuckleHounds, Chuckle Time, the Children’s BAFTA Award winning ChuckleVision, which was broadcast for over 20 years, and their own game show To Me, to You! They also featured in several episodes of BBC’s Walliams & Friends, as well as playing Crostini and Co in ITV’s Benidorm. Additionally on screen, Paul’s other credits include the role of Ronnie Hislop in BBC’s Doctors, Channel 5’s The Madam Blanc Mysteries and BBC’s Celebrity Master Chef. On stage, Paul has appeared in numerous pantomimes across the country and will star as Mr Boo in The National Theatre’s production of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice later this year. Away from the stage and screen, Paul tours the UK night clubs and universities with his DJ act. In the 2026 New Year Honours Paul was awarded the MBE from King Charles.

Zoe Birkett’s many West End credits include the title role of Tina Turner in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, Pippa in the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s The Witches at The National Theatre, Kim in The Great British Bake off Musical at the Noël Coward Theatre and Arabia in the original cast of Moulin Rouge the Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre, for which she won the BroadwayWorld award for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical. Her other theatre credits include Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Dion in Hair, Acid Queen in Tommy, and Thriller Live. At sixteen years old, she became the highest placed female contestant in the first series of ITV’s Pop Idol. Most recently Zoe has graced the stage as the much-celebrated guest vocalist on Take That’s spectacular Circus Live Stadium Tour.

Disco diva Deloris’ life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent! Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she inspires her fellow sisters to find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson.

Tour Dates

11–18 September 2027 – New Wimbledon Theatre (Website)

20–25 September 2027 – Sunderland Empire (Website)

28 September–9 October 2027 – Sheffield Lyceum (Website)

11–16 October 2027 – Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (Website)

Dublin – Venue, dates and on-sale information to be announced.

9–27 November 2027 – Manchester Palace Theatre (Website)

29 November–4 December 2027 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (Website)

6 December 2027–2 January 2028 – The Alexandra, Birmingham (Website)

10–15 January 2028 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (Website)

17–22 January 2028 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham (Website)

24–29 January 2028 – Theatre Royal Brighton (Website)

31 January–5 February 2028 – The Orchard Theatre, Dartford (Website)

7–12 February 2028 – Theatre Royal Plymouth (Website)

15–19 February 2028 – Hull New Theatre (Website)

21–26 February 2028 – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (Website)

29 February–11 March 2028 – Grand Opera House, Belfast (Website)

13–18 March 2028 – Millennium Forum, Derry (Website)

21–25 March 2028 – New Theatre Oxford (Website)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 16 Hrs 52 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming