SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome

Chichester Festival Theatre's Olivier Award-nominated production of Singin' in the Rain will come to Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 April 2021. Tickets will go on sale this spring with an exclusive booking period for Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members.

Singin' in the Rain also reunites the original director Jonathan Church with choreographer Andrew Wright. This production of Singin' in the Rain opened at Chichester Festival Theatre and extended due to unprecedented public demand, before a transfer to London which received huge critical acclaim and four Olivier Award nominations.

It played to more than 750,000 people.... some leaving the theatre a little wetter than when they arrived! In fact the iconic rain scenes:

• Use 6k litres of water, equivalent to 5 tonnes (here's a list of things which also weigh 5 tonnes: 2 Rhinos, 11 Grand Pianos or 30 Panda Bears!)

• Uses over 100 metres of heavy duty rubber hose

• Takes 15 minutes to drain. Afterwards it is recovered, it is then re-cycled, cleaned and

used again

• Heats the water to 37 degrees for performer comfort

Singin' in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make 'em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin' in the Rain. Original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Reuniting the original Chichester production team, Singin' in the Rain will be directed by Jonathan Church, with Olivier Award-nominated choreography by Andrew Wright. The production is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell.

The stage production of Singin' in the Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, regularly voted the most popular film musical of all time.

Singin' in the Rain will come to Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 April 2021. Tickets will go on sale this spring with an exclusive booking period for Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members. Visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge) for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You